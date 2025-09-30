Prop AMMs, the aggregator wars and Solana’s REV

How are all these seemingly separate things related?

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
article-image

CryptoFX/Shutterstock modified by Blockworks

share


This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

A rangebound market has found strength off the lows. The week opened green across the board, with both equity indices and crypto majors trading higher. BTC has moved up 5% from its recent low, and this strength is mirrored in ETH and SOL, each up 9% and 11% from their recent lows, respectively. L2s were the biggest winner on Monday’s session, while Modular and Gaming were the biggest losers on the day. 

Zooming out to the monthly timeframe, L2s remain the notable winner. While most indices are down for September, L2s have notched a gain of 32%.

Under the surface, every L2 tracked in the index is down for September, except MNT and IMX, up 62% and 43%, respectively. While markets remain choppy and rangebound, pockets of alpha will continue to persist. 

Regarding ETF flows, last week was the most negative week in aggregate since the March selloff. BTC ETFs exhibited ~$900 million in net outflows, while ETH ETFs saw -$800 million. The direction of ETF flows continue to mirror the price action on the majors, further evidencing the “flows-driven market” thesis.

In contrast, and despite last week’s selloff, SOL ETFs posted their most positive week in net inflows since inception, registering +$59 million. This marks five consecutive weeks of net inflows for SOL ETFs. The pending approval of SOL ETFs under the ‘33 Act, likely to occur within the next few weeks, could likely accelerate this momentum. To reiterate, we view it as likely that SOL ETFs approved under the ‘33 Act can attract multiples more in AUM than what is already exhibited in the REX-Osprey SSK.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

While we are constructive on inflows into these new SOL ETFs upon approval, the trend in several of Solana’s network fundamentals remains unfavorable. DEX volumes, REV and application revenue remain subdued. Additionally, Solana has been steadily losing market share in Network Revenue to both Hyperliquid and BNB. New inflows from these ETFs could continue to support SOL’s price action, but the onchain data says the activity is increasingly happening elsewhere.

Prop AMMs, the aggregator wars and Solana’s REV: Are they all related?

Last month, I wrote about prop AMMs, explaining how they were changing Solana’s market structure. Today, I want to talk about their continued dominance and two intimately related dynamics that remain under-discussed: the aggregator wars and the sharp decrease in Solana’s REV.

Let’s start with continued dominance. HumidiFi has consolidated as the top prop AMM by trading volume over the past few weeks. It now accounts for almost 50% of SOL-stablecoin volumes on the chain, and last week it accounted for 35% of total Solana DEX volumes, surpassing all other DEXs, including “traditional AMMs” such as Orca, Raydium and Meteora.

September will mark the first month ever in which prop AMMs (HumidiFi, SolFi, etc.) surpass traditional AMMs (Orca, Raydium, etc.) in monthly Solana DEX volume. When SolFi launched in October 2024, all prop AMMs combined accounted for just 7% of total volumes on the chain. This month, HumidiFi alone has accounted for 28% of total DEX volumes.

Switching gears a bit, a few weeks ago, Thogard from FastLane published an article arguing that the SVM is a poorly suited execution environment for prop AMMs and that they would thrive on Monad instead. His two core arguments were:

  1. “In the SVM, the best prop AMM is selected by the aggregator after simulating all of the possibilities…but by the time the transaction is executed that prop AMM may no longer be the best.” 
  2. “In the SVM, any prop AMM can force a transaction to revert, forcing aggregators to maintain white lists, which reduces competition and increases integration time.”

I attempted to debunk his thesis by pointing out that he was missing a crucial piece of the story: The proliferation of prop AMMs on Solana has also led to increased competition in the aggregation front. Why does this matter?

It’s important to recall that prop AMMs don’t have a public frontend. This means that the vast majority of their volume comes from DEX aggregators. Thogard’s second argument relies on the false premise that Jupiter has a monopolistic position: “I’ve been told by friends that getting their prop AMM listed on Jupiter takes >three months and that the game has become political.” While Jupiter dominates aggregator volumes today, by no means are they free of competition. If Jupiter takes too long to integrate new prop AMMs, other aggregators like DFlow or Titan will gladly hit their contracts and have an edge to provide better price execution for the end user. Since aggregator loyalty is purely price-driven, Jupiter risks losing order flow by “being political.”

The chart below shows that DFlow and Titan’s volumes have increased dramatically since late August, averaging approximately $1.5 billion in combined volume over the past two weeks. Note that Titan’s recent surge is due to its public launch on Sept. 18, with the team reporting that their proprietary algorithm is outperforming competitors’ pricing 87% of the time. For the reduced competition argument to be valid, all aggregators would have to collude to maintain the same prop AMM integrations when, in reality, the opposite occurs. Aggregators are actually incentivized to integrate new routes as fast as possible to maintain or increase their routing win rate.

That leaves us with only one argument to address, which is the theoretical delay between simulation and execution. In this regard, DFlow unveiled JIT Routing (Just-in-Time Routing) last Thursday, a solution that enables the aggregator to dynamically re-optimize swaps onchain during execution. Whenever a swap route includes a prop AMM leg, DFlow’s onchain program will check the prop AMM’s price just before executing that leg. If the price has moved significantly from the initial quote (indicating the originally planned path is no longer optimal), the DFlow router will automatically reroute the trade to the current best venue, all within the same transaction. This will lead to lower realized slippage for users and higher transaction success rates. Notably, it showcases that Solana-native teams will work around any SVM’s theoretical limitations to deliver the best experience and price execution to their users.

The chart below shows the percentage of DEX aggregator volume flowing to prop AMMs for the SOL-stablecoin pair. We observe that DFlow routes 98% of SOL-stablecoin volumes to prop AMMs vs. 80% for Jupiter. This discrepancy may partly explain why DFlow beats Jupiter in execution quality for the SOL-USD pair, especially for larger sizes. 

The rise of prop AMMs is one of the most interesting things happening on Solana today, and I think we are still grasping their full implications. For instance, last week SOL-stablecoin volumes accounted for 74% of total DEX volumes on the chain, a figure we haven’t seen in over four years! Concurrently, memecoin volumes have fallen down a cliff, with a 10% market share last week, the lowest share since December 2023.

This shift in market structure has downstream implications for Solana’s REV. Last week, Solana generated $9.1 million in REV, the lowest weekly print since September last year, before the US election. While not all of these trends can be attributed solely to prop AMMs, they have certainly played a significant role. It will be interesting to monitor if prop AMMs continue to evolve in the coming months and the second-order effects in Solana’s ecosystem (aggregators, volume composition, REV, etc.).

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Institutional Staking Landscape

Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Markets

New crypto ETFs could come to market by Halloween 

The SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards opens the door for Litecoin and Solana ETPs

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Starknet bids to make bitcoin productive with new BTCfi push

Layer-2 zk rollup rolls out staking and incentives to lure wrapped bitcoin for holders in search of yield

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoin market cap nears $300B as line between TradFi and DeFi is ‘fading’  

Stablecoins’ nearly 20% growth during Q3 comes amid financial institutions’ broader embrace of blockchain tech

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

New York DFS chief Adrienne Harris to step down

Governor Hochul appoints Kaitlin Asrow to lead New York’s financial regulator as Adrienne Harris departs after four years

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Swift to add blockchain ledger to global payments network

The payments giant will integrate a blockchain-based ledger to streamline settlement across 200 countries

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Inside Bullet’s goal to compete with CEX perps

Bullet is leveraging Celestia for data availability

by Donovan Choy /