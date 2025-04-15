AMMs

Business

Movement Labs, Foundation conducts ‘investigation’ into ‘market maker abnormalities’

Movement is “conducting an internal investigation stemming from recent events,” according to a company Slack message

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
Business

Movement Labs draws scrutiny following Binance’s market maker investigation

Movement Labs is once again at the core of some criticism after it declined to name a market maker offboarded by Binance

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Understanding automatic market makers

The real strength of tailored AMMs might lie in their capacity to cultivate deeper loyalty and engagement within niche communities

by Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Behind the times: How LVR is an ‘unfair game’ for DeFi liquidity providers

On-chain price discovery remains an elusive challenge

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Wholesale CBDCs and automatic market makers could be the perfect pair, BIS finds

The Bank of International Settlements conducted the project in partnership with central banks from France, Singapore and Switzerland

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

The Future of Automated Market Makers Is Key to Unlocking DeFi Liquidity

AMMs have come a long way, but they are still too expensive and difficult to use

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Every Project Will Have Its Own L2 | Michael Anderson & Vance Spencer

Framework’s co-founders discuss L2 scaling, liquid staking and predictions for 2030

by Garrett Harper /

