Garrett Harper

Garrett Harper is the producer for the Empire podcast. Garrett worked in private equity and product management before jumping into crypto full-time in 2021. His favorite thing about crypto? It conflates art, gaming, finance, software, and psychology into one hyper-growth industry.

recent news by Garrett Harper

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Is Crypto an Investable Asset Class? | Roundup

Jason and Byron cover this week’s biggest stories and explore crypto’s outlook as an investable asset class

by Garrett Harper /