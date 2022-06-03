Garrett Harper
Garrett Harper is the producer for the Empire podcast. Garrett worked in private equity and product management before jumping into crypto full-time in 2021. His favorite thing about crypto? It conflates art, gaming, finance, software, and psychology into one hyper-growth industry.
Jason and Byron cover this week’s biggest stories and explore crypto’s outlook as an investable asset class
