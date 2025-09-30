New crypto ETFs could come to market by Halloween 

The SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards opens the door for Litecoin and Solana ETPs

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart | Permissionless IV by Ben Solomon for Blockworks

share

A new slew of crypto ETFs could be just around the corner. 

“I could be wrong, but my guess is you can talk to your family about multiple crypto ETPs at Thanksgiving. Maybe at Halloween. I don’t think you’re gonna have to wait till Christmas,” Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan told Blockworks.

Bloomberg Intelligence research analyst James Seyffart said he expects that “dozens of products” will be launched “probably within the next month or two,” and definitely by the end of the year.

However, the approval process could take longer if there’s a government shutdown, as Hougan noted that “things won’t be approved if the government shuts down.”

In September, when the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the generic listing standards, it became clear that it was merely a matter of time before more crypto ETPs hit the market, and, at this point, “everything is moving extremely fast,” Seyffart said. 

Read more: Crypto ETF swell approaching after Grayscale’s latest launch

The move, while expected, showed that the SEC had fully entered a new era of crypto regulation. One where it would go back to its roots — as Seyffart put it — as a disclosure regulator. While both the ETH and bitcoin ETFs were launched under previous SEC Commissioner Gary Gensler’s tenure, both approvals took years of close scrutiny to get across the finish line. 

That won’t be the case for potential ETPs such as Solana, which saw its first filing just last year

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The proposed crypto products will give both crypto natives and folks who are interested in crypto exposure to new assets.

“I think we’re going to get Litecoin launched, get Solana launched. We’re gonna get some of these other coins launched, including XRP down the line,” Seyffart added. 

Read more: Here are the 8 firms vying to list Solana ETFs

“ETF issuers will launch everything they can,” Hougan told Blockworks, noting that he wasn’t talking about Bitwise specifically. 

And while there may be an abundance of crypto ETPs potentially launching in the US, Seyffart doesn’t seem too worried. 

“Honestly, the market will decide what has value. If there’s trading volume…AUM that are attracting these products, they’re going to stick around for the foreseeable future. It’s up to nobody else, but where the money goes really.”

The assumption, though, is that the new listing standards from the SEC cover 12 assets, including SOL and XRP. 

Assessing appetite

While issuers will continue to launch single-asset ETPs, Hougan said he’ll be carefully watching for a “large number of index and theme ETPs.”

He expects that there’ll be more appetite for the exchange-traded products that offer a broader exposure to crypto instead of just, say, a bitcoin ETF.

“As the average buyer of a crypto ETP moves from someone who’s more crypto native to the general population, which I think is like a multi-year transition, but it’s happening, right? It’s moving from crypto Twitter to my uncle. The tendency is going to be to want to get thematic exposure and not individual asset exposure,” Hougan added, likening it to Invesco’s QQQ ETF.

He thinks that single-asset versus index-based ETFs is a bit like a horse race where the single-asset ETPs will look strong out of the gate, but index-based ETPs will finish in first in the end. 

Seyffart echoed Hougan, noting that he’s “most bullish on these index-type products. I think they’re going to get the most interest, but you’re going to see a lot of interest in, namely, Solana and XRP ETFs, based on what we’ve seen in the ETF market elsewhere.”

Source: Blockworks Research

A lot at stake

The SOL ETFs are “most likely” going to launch with staking, Seyffart said, though nothing’s guaranteed until the products are officially approved for launch. 

“It’s been a long time coming,” Hougan noted. “Most people will want staked exposure the same way most people want dividends.”

The inclusion of staking is something that’s been on the table for a while, with the SEC asking potential issuers to update language around staking specifically in the SOL ETF filings back in July, Blockworks previously reported

“We’ve had [staking in ETPs] in Europe for a while, and European investors have benefited from it. It’d be nice for US investors to have benefited from it too, particularly as we go from ETH, where the staking yield is a few percent, to things like Solana, where you’re talking about like 7%, right?” Hougan said. 

“No one cared about their savings account rate when we were in the zero-interest mode, but once savings accounts were paying 5%, people really cared. I think there’s an element here too, where, like ETH, yeah, nice. Solana, boy, I’m not leaving [almost] 7% on the table. That’s crazy.”

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Institutional Staking Landscape

Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Finance

FalconX launches 24/7 electronic OTC crypto options platform

Institutional investors gain continuous access to bespoke crypto derivatives as FalconX debuts electronic options infrastructure

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Anoma launches on Ethereum with governance and token

The self-styled web3 “operating system” launched its token, on Ethereum, but third-party dapps and AnomaPay are not yet live

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

Chainlink expands industry initiative with 24 banks to cut $58B corporate actions cost

Global financial firms test Chainlink-led blockchain and AI system to standardize corporate actions and reduce settlement risk

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum devs finalize Fusaka testnet rollout

Fusaka testnet activations begin next week with a 60M gas limit bump in tow. Meanwhile, Ethereum core devs gear up for Glamsterdam’s first devnet

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Jito launches BAM on Solana mainnet amid rising competition

The open-source marketplace reshapes Solana block building while boosting JitoDAO revenue and inviting new challengers

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

CZ is now crypto’s number one influencer

The successes of BNB and Aster have something in common

by David Canellis /