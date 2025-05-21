SEC
While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings
The SEC filed the suit on Tuesday night, alleging that some Unicoin executives made “false and misleading statements” and violated securities laws
Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH
VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%
A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities
The president’s picks to lead the SEC and CFTC have been his most impactful crypto decisions so far, law partner says
The discussion draft is expected to be released by the end of the month
The DeFi Education Fund has ideas on how the crypto-friendly SEC can bring Commissioner Peirce’s vision to life
Panelists from Coinbase, Uniswap Labs and NYSE were among those making recommendations on crypto trading rules
The firm behind Helium announced that it reached a settlement with the SEC
The agency has “declared effective” Galaxy’s registration statement to list on the Nasdaq
Top Committee Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her opening statement accused Atkins of “helping billionaire CEOs like Sam Bankman-Fried”
The SEC’s new crypto task force met Friday, but agreement on “defining security status” remains elusive
Industry leaders at DAS sounded off on the SEC’s approval of solana futures ETFs and how the crypto industry could expand into futures products
The SEC’s newest statement on PoW mining adds further clarity, though a commissioner points out its limits
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse got a standing ovation on the DAS stage when he shared that the SEC plans to drop its appeal against Ripple
A16z Crypto lists seven buckets for tokens and recommendations for how to regulate them, in a filing submitted to the SEC
This $1.5 trillion fund manager’s altcoin ETF proposal is one of several the SEC is weighing
A timeline of the securities regulator’s actions since Trump’s election victory
And why the SEC’s memecoin statement is a mixed bag, though a positive for crypto regulation
SEC closes its investigation into Uniswap, following ditched probes into Robinhood, OpenSea and Coinbase
New proposals continue to move beyond filings focused on solana, XRP and litecoin
Bitwise general counsel Katherine Dowling said she’s not surprised the Coinbase case was “one of the first to fall”