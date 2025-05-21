SEC

There are a total of 965 articles associated with SEC.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

As crypto ETF deadlines come and go, watch July and October

While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

SEC sues Unicoin and executives for violating securities laws

The SEC filed the suit on Tuesday night, alleging that some Unicoin executives made “false and misleading statements” and violated securities laws

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessPolicy

Crypto indexes offer ‘biggest opportunity’ as SEC decision looms: Hashdex CIO

Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto players eye more tokenization tests after latest SEC talk

VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Optimism fuels more crypto ETF filings despite LTC fund delay

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterPolicy

Project Open makes its case to the SEC

A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto movement in Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Personnel is policy’

The president’s picks to lead the SEC and CFTC have been his most impactful crypto decisions so far, law partner says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House prepares second stab at a crypto market structure bill

The discussion draft is expected to be released by the end of the month

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Exclusive: DeFi Education Fund advocates for ‘safe harbor’ first proposed by Commissioner Peirce 

The DeFi Education Fund has ideas on how the crypto-friendly SEC can bring Commissioner Peirce’s vision to life

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Execs share ‘wish lists’ for SEC at agency’s second crypto roundtable

Panelists from Coinbase, Uniswap Labs and NYSE were among those making recommendations on crypto trading rules

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

Nova Labs announces SEC settlement

The firm behind Helium announced that it reached a settlement with the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Galaxy’s imminent US listing reflects SEC change

The agency has “declared effective” Galaxy’s registration statement to list on the Nasdaq

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Trump’s SEC pick grilled on past agency actions, conflicts of interest 

Top Committee Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her opening statement accused Atkins of “helping billionaire CEOs like Sam Bankman-Fried”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Inaugural crypto roundtable shows ‘clarity’ is a long way off

The SEC’s new crypto task force met Friday, but agreement on “defining security status” remains elusive

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Execs expect patient SEC after SOL futures launch, more altcoin filings

Industry leaders at DAS sounded off on the SEC’s approval of solana futures ETFs and how the crypto industry could expand into futures products

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

The SEC is ‘paving the way for growth’ in crypto

The SEC’s newest statement on PoW mining adds further clarity, though a commissioner points out its limits

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

DAS Day 2: Another SEC move and more exec predictions

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse got a standing ovation on the DAS stage when he shared that the SEC plans to drop its appeal against Ripple

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

How the SEC should categorize tokens: a16z Crypto

A16z Crypto lists seven buckets for tokens and recommendations for how to regulate them, in a filing submitted to the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

After a TradFi giant joins the XRP ETF fray, who’s next?

This $1.5 trillion fund manager’s altcoin ETF proposal is one of several the SEC is weighing

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Amid volatility, a stable flow of SEC actions

A timeline of the securities regulator’s actions since Trump’s election victory

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

It’s not a bear market, just a bull market pullback: Yanowitz

And why the SEC’s memecoin statement is a mixed bag, though a positive for crypto regulation

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

PolicyThe Drop

Uniswap Labs COO reveals it spent ‘tens of millions’ fighting SEC

SEC closes its investigation into Uniswap, following ditched probes into Robinhood, OpenSea and Coinbase

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Issuers pile more crypto ETF plans

New proposals continue to move beyond filings focused on solana, XRP and litecoin

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

With a Coinbase dismissal pending, what’s next?

Bitwise general counsel Katherine Dowling said she’s not surprised the Coinbase case was “one of the first to fall”

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.