bitcoin etf
Bitcoin’s dip, surging ETF outflows and Bybit’s $1.5 billion hack shakes investor confidence. What’s next?
BTC’s next major move “will likely be dictated by macroeconomic trends and could be decisive,” Bitfinex analysts said
IBIT is the 11th-largest iShares ETF out of more than 400
The Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF — January is set to offer “systematic risk management” across its roughly one-year outcome period
Fidelity has had “productive conversations” across all client segments when it comes to rising bitcoin ETF usage in 2025
Bitwise argued in its 2025 outlook report that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows in 2025 than they did in 2024
Bitwise execs predicted Tuesday that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows next year than they did in 2024
And it might not be the ones you think
Even if $120,000 remains elusive into the next year, Steven McClurg’s hopeful that it’s only a matter of when
More momentum could drive BTC past the six-figure price mark — albeit not without volatility
Bitcoin is now the “seventh most valuable asset in the world by market cap, just behind the likes of Google and Amazon,” GSR’s Brian Rudick said
Many analysts expected bitcoin to top $100K before year-end, though it’s been on a post-election tear
Bitwise on Tuesday filed an S-1 for an ETF that would hold both bitcoin and ether, nearly half a year after Hashdex plotted a similar product
The conditions Charles Schwab is waiting for before jumping headfirst into crypto could take shape soon
Senator Cynthia Lummis hopes a US strategic bitcoin reserve can be teed up for “adoption in 2025”
Let’s quickly run through some of the events leading up to these listings
Bitwise’s Matt Hougan expects BTC to hit $100,000 by the end of the year and continue upward in 2025
Historically, positive returns have been a bit more of a toss-up during the year’s 11th month
Recent inflows suggest people “recognizing that the train may leave the station sometime around the election,” Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said
Safe-haven assets are in demand as conflict continues in the Middle East and concerns about a global growth slowdown persist, analysts note
The approvals come less than a month after the SEC granted Nasdaq permission to list similar options
Factors contributing to crypto market moves include China stimulus, comments from BlackRock’s CEO and the delay of an expected sell pressure event
Plus, correlations between ETF flows and BTC’s price, and Ethena expands USDe backing
Plus, hotter-than-expected inflation data this week stirs uncertainty about November rate cut possibilities