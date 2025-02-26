bitcoin etf

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin slips to $86K — Is the bull run over?

Bitcoin’s dip, surging ETF outflows and Bybit’s $1.5 billion hack shakes investor confidence. What’s next?

by Macauley Peterson /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The price of bitcoin is at a ‘critical juncture’ 

BTC’s next major move “will likely be dictated by macroeconomic trends and could be decisive,” Bitfinex analysts said

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

BlackRock’s IBIT hits $40B net inflows

IBIT is the 11th-largest iShares ETF out of more than 400

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin ETF with downside protection set to debut

The Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF — January is set to offer “systematic risk management” across its roughly one-year outcome period

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin ETFs: Better year or sophomore slump?

Fidelity has had “productive conversations” across all client segments when it comes to rising bitcoin ETF usage in 2025

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Looking back (and ahead) a year after bitcoin ETF approval

Bitwise argued in its 2025 outlook report that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows in 2025 than they did in 2024

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

11 bitcoin ETF facts 11 months after US listings

Bitwise execs predicted Tuesday that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows next year than they did in 2024

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Some bitcoin ETFs are doing better than others

And it might not be the ones you think

by David Canellis /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

$120K by Xmas: Why another bitcoin run could be in the cards

Even if $120,000 remains elusive into the next year, Steven McClurg’s hopeful that it’s only a matter of when

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

BTC’s road to $100K, and what to expect next 

More momentum could drive BTC past the six-figure price mark — albeit not without volatility

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Why bitcoin’s $100K breakout is just the start

Bitcoin is now the “seventh most valuable asset in the world by market cap, just behind the likes of Google and Amazon,” GSR’s Brian Rudick said

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Bitcoin sets new all-time high above $100K

Many analysts expected bitcoin to top $100K before year-end, though it’s been on a post-election tear

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Planned crypto ETF fleet grows after options milestone

Bitwise on Tuesday filed an S-1 for an ETF that would hold both bitcoin and ether, nearly half a year after Hashdex plotted a similar product

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Are Charles Schwab spot crypto ETFs coming?

The conditions Charles Schwab is waiting for before jumping headfirst into crypto could take shape soon

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

What the US election outcome spurred in crypto land  

Senator Cynthia Lummis hopes a US strategic bitcoin reserve can be teed up for “adoption in 2025”

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin ETF options marks new chapter for the asset class

Let’s quickly run through some of the events leading up to these listings

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

A closer look at BTC’s record-setting surge above $86K

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan expects BTC to hit $100,000 by the end of the year and continue upward in 2025

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

After ‘Uptober’ plays out, what could we see in November?

Historically, positive returns have been a bit more of a toss-up during the year’s 11th month

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Record BTC price in sight as bitcoin ETF flows surge

Recent inflows suggest people “recognizing that the train may leave the station sometime around the election,” Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said

by Ben Strack /
Markets

BTC down Monday after climbing past $69K. What’s next?

Safe-haven assets are in demand as conflict continues in the Middle East and concerns about a global growth slowdown persist, analysts note

by Ben Strack /
Finance

SEC greenlights CBOE, NYSE bids for spot bitcoin ETF options

The approvals come less than a month after the SEC granted Nasdaq permission to list similar options

by Michael McSweeney /
Markets

As BTC passes $66K, is ‘Uptober’ finally upon us?

Factors contributing to crypto market moves include China stimulus, comments from BlackRock’s CEO and the delay of an expected sell pressure event

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch Newsletter

Bitcoin is poised for a bullish reversal

Plus, correlations between ETF flows and BTC’s price, and Ethena expands USDe backing

by Macauley Peterson&Donovan Choy /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto ETF takes from the Permissionless stage

Plus, hotter-than-expected inflation data this week stirs uncertainty about November rate cut possibilities

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /

