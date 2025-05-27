institutional adoption

Business

Cantor’s Bitcoin financing business announces first transactions

Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessFinance

As more TradFi giants flock to crypto, Vanguard stands apart

Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Stablecoin adoption is still 3 to 4 years away: van Eck

Agora’s Nick van Eck says stablecoin adoption will ramp up after an education period

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: WisdomTree Connect expands to Base, Arbitrum, Avalanche and Optimism

The platform also rolled out 13 tokenized funds for institutions on the Connect platform

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Three roadblocks preventing mass stablecoin adoption: Foresight Ventures 

Stablecoins haven’t yet gone mainstream, and at least one roadblock can be solved when regulatory clarity is finalized

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Crypto promises ‘institutional adoption’. What does that mean?

“Every asset manager and bank doing ‘crypto’ is earning insane fees for putting things ‘onchain,'” read a slide from Meltem Demiror’s DAS talk

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

First SOL futures ETFs are slated for launch

Volatility Shares will bring two Solana futures ETFs to market tomorrow

by Jeff Albus /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

DAS Day 2: Another SEC move and more exec predictions

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse got a standing ovation on the DAS stage when he shared that the SEC plans to drop its appeal against Ripple

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto industry a ‘tale of two cities’ as institutions opt in: DAS

Industry experts predict an institutional embrace of crypto, but warn of “stagnation,” bitcoin dominance and innovation slowdown

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterFinance

DeFi can’t grow without institutional adoption, Securitize CEO says

Ethena and Securitize’s Converge will launch within the next three months

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

DAS to spotlight institutional era of crypto

The Digital Asset Summit will feature TradFi and government reps speaking on broader adoption and who’s buying in

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto rides the Trump optimism 

Crypto will only start to act as a more robust and mature capital market over time, Franklin Templeton’s Roger Bayston said

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Institutional investors could be blocking the path for altcoin season

Bybit analysts think that the entrance for such a large institutional crowd has changed the way capital flows in crypto

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why Apollo and Securitize’s new partnership is a win for institutional adoption

Apollo’s Christine Moy said that there’s been “market demand” and “strong interest” in tokenizing private credit

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Election swayed advisers, but crypto adoption has room to run

Half the surveyed advisers still consider regulatory uncertainty the top hurdle for future crypto investments

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Fidelity exec addresses ‘too late?’ question, stagflation scenario

BTC is currently 13% below its all-time high, with potential corrections ahead that could present additional buying opportunities

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

(Almost) end-of-year price update, outlook

Some were eyeing the $125,000 level for BTC at the end of 2024, while others did warn of a pullback

by Ben Strack /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Institutions are ‘locked out’ until an altcoin become a major pair: Analyst

Altcoins offer regular investors a “more even playing field” than the stock market does

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

How crypto IPOs could bring back retail

Three factors could contribute to 2025 being the year of the crypto IPO

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Ledn CEO details path to crypto-backed lending boom

The company did about 2.5 times the amount of crypto-backed collateral financing in November compared to the rest of 2024, exec says

by Ben Strack /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Retail could undergo ‘real adoption’ this cycle: WisdomTree

Coming back in the future, retail “might look much more like a general risk-on sentiment,” WisdomTree’s Jason Guthrie said

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

CME data suggests institutions are field-testing new crypto moves

CME’s large bitcoin contracts are so big that investors are turning to micro bitcoin contracts

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

More companies name BTC a treasury reserve asset

Nano Labs’ news release notes confidence in bitcoin being “a reliable store of value amidst its rising global adoption”

by Ben Strack /
Finance

The Jersey City pension fund’s path to BTC exposure

The municipal pension fund plots a potential 2% allocation to bitcoin funds in the coming weeks, officials say, after months-long process

by Ben Strack /

