Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday
Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says
Agora’s Nick van Eck says stablecoin adoption will ramp up after an education period
The platform also rolled out 13 tokenized funds for institutions on the Connect platform
Stablecoins haven’t yet gone mainstream, and at least one roadblock can be solved when regulatory clarity is finalized
“Every asset manager and bank doing ‘crypto’ is earning insane fees for putting things ‘onchain,'” read a slide from Meltem Demiror’s DAS talk
Volatility Shares will bring two Solana futures ETFs to market tomorrow
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse got a standing ovation on the DAS stage when he shared that the SEC plans to drop its appeal against Ripple
Industry experts predict an institutional embrace of crypto, but warn of “stagnation,” bitcoin dominance and innovation slowdown
Ethena and Securitize’s Converge will launch within the next three months
The Digital Asset Summit will feature TradFi and government reps speaking on broader adoption and who’s buying in
Crypto will only start to act as a more robust and mature capital market over time, Franklin Templeton’s Roger Bayston said
Bybit analysts think that the entrance for such a large institutional crowd has changed the way capital flows in crypto
Apollo’s Christine Moy said that there’s been “market demand” and “strong interest” in tokenizing private credit
Half the surveyed advisers still consider regulatory uncertainty the top hurdle for future crypto investments
BTC is currently 13% below its all-time high, with potential corrections ahead that could present additional buying opportunities
Some were eyeing the $125,000 level for BTC at the end of 2024, while others did warn of a pullback
Altcoins offer regular investors a “more even playing field” than the stock market does
Three factors could contribute to 2025 being the year of the crypto IPO
The company did about 2.5 times the amount of crypto-backed collateral financing in November compared to the rest of 2024, exec says
Coming back in the future, retail “might look much more like a general risk-on sentiment,” WisdomTree’s Jason Guthrie said
CME’s large bitcoin contracts are so big that investors are turning to micro bitcoin contracts
Nano Labs’ news release notes confidence in bitcoin being “a reliable store of value amidst its rising global adoption”
The municipal pension fund plots a potential 2% allocation to bitcoin funds in the coming weeks, officials say, after months-long process