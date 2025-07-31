SEC Chair Paul Atkins pledges to move financial markets onchain

The SEC begins a new chapter in its crypto love affair

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Art by Crystal Le

share

This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins dropped a crypto market bombshell this morning.

“Today I am announcing the launch of ‘Project Crypto’ — a Commission-wide initiative to modernize the securities rules and regulations to enable America’s financial markets to move onchain,” Atkins said in a speech to the America First Policy Institute. 

Atkins’ talk came a day after President Trump’s crypto working group released its report, which contained a slew of fairly boring crypto-linked policy suggestions. 

Atkins has injected some excitement with his pledge to move financial markets onchain, though his speech was somewhat light on the particulars. Will onchain markets run alongside traditional financial rails, or replace them altogether? Will those outside the US be allowed to invest? Curious observers will have to wait on more concrete answers.

“No one knows what it means but [it’s] provocative,” a host of crypto podcast The Rollup said of Atkins’ pledge on X, channeling Blades of Glory

Nonetheless, Atkins’ onchain-markets line feels like a new high-water mark in the crypto industry’s repaired marriage with US regulators. It’s one thing to drop a bunch of onerous lawsuits, as the SEC has. It’s another thing altogether to begin the process of moving the world’s largest financial markets onchain.

In other words, crypto replacing TradFi rails is quickly going from a crypto investor’s pipe dream to a crypto investor’s PIPE dream.

Blockworks co-founder Mike Ippolito asserted onchain financial markets are “[m]assively bullish Ethereum,” which makes sense given retail giant Robinhood’s planned move to begin tokenizing US equities on Arbitrum.

But Ethereum’s chief competitor in Solana will be looking to capitalize on the major shift in regulatory winds as well.

The Solana Policy Institute lobbying group has already begun pitching the SEC on a framework to compliantly bring tokenized securities onchain. The SPI asked the SEC for exemptive relief for blockchain infrastructure, which would essentially allow crypto infrastructure to operate outside of existing regulations. Based on Atkins’ speech this morning, it seems like the SEC may be happy to oblige.

“I’m absolutely blown away by the breadth of the ambition of the agenda laid out in Chair Atkins’ speech. Project Crypto, led by the SEC, is going to revolutionize financial markets generally, and ensure that the US remains at the forefront of Internet Capital Markets,” Solana Policy Institute CEO Miller Whitehouse-Levine, who attended Atkins’ speech today, said.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Pipe Network Valuation and Market Positioning

Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

The Breakdown

Fiscal dominance: Behind the Fed’s growing and unavoidable burden

Fiscal dominance isn’t about interest rates and it isn’t about Trump, either

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Pipe Network debuts Firestarter Storage for Solana developers

Firestarter Storage brings decentralized storage and delivery to Solana

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

DeFiPeople

Tornado Cash trial is now in the jury’s hands

After lengthy closing arguments on Wednesday, the case is now in the hands of 12 jurors

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Coinbase outlooks are mixed ahead of Q2 earnings

Analysts cite weak trading volume and regulatory progress as factors

by Ben Strack /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

10 reflections on Ethereum’s 10th anniversary

Builders weigh in on Ethereum’s first decade and the decisions that will define its next one

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiPeople

Roman Storm trial: Witnesses play up Tornado Cash privacy, decentralization

Closing arguments set to kick off Wednesday after Tuesday’s testimony from two expert witnesses and an a16z partner

by Ben Strack /