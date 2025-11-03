Gold declined but still outperformed BTC last week

Equities remained more resilient to macro weakness, with S&P and Nasdaq 100 gains

by Sam Schubert /
article-image

Mahir KART/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Gold continued to fall but still outperformed BTC last week. Macro conditions softened following the Fed’s less dovish-than-expected tone, which saw most crypto segments fall (with AI the notable exception). Today we dive into recent ETF flow divergences, with SOL positive while BTC and ETH are seeing outflows, and the Solana DEX aggregator landscape shift as Titan and DFlow take share from Jupiter.

Indices

Over the past week, Gold extended its decline (-2.6%) to just above $4,000/oz but still outperformed BTC (-4.2%). Equities remained more resilient to macro weakness, with the S&P 500 up +0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 gaining +1.4%, supported by Big Tech earnings beats. 

In crypto, AI was the standout, up 20.2% while most segments declined. L1s fell 6.0% and L2s 16.9%, tracking weaker BTC and a 3.7% drop in network REV.

In AI plays, TAO rose 25.6% for the week, supported by Wednesday’s launch of the Bittensor Staked TAO ETP from Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello. Investors also priced Bittensor’s upcoming halving around Dec. 10, which will cut TAO mining rewards by 50%. VIRTUAL gained 40.6%, coinciding with Virtuals’ integration of Coinbase’s x402 protocol to enable stablecoin micropayments between agents and APIs.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Crypto miners appear to be consolidating after strong quarterly gains, with our index down 5.4% this week. WULF outperformed with an 11.5% gain following the announcement of another HPC colocation deal, while CORZ rose 11.3% after the proposed CoreWeave merger, widely viewed as undervaluing the company, fell through.

Charts for the week

Aggregate crypto ETF flows turned negative last week, dominated by BTC outflows offsetting earlier October inflows that had pushed daily totals above $1 billion. The slowdown reflects cooling demand following a strong early October run-up, compounded by the Fed’s less dovish tone last week despite delivering the anticipated 25bps rate cut.

The weakness was partly explained by a rising Treasury General Account (TGA) balance as US government spending slowed amid the shutdown. Higher TGA balances drain liquidity and have been a persistent headwind for risk assets in recent months.

However, SOL ETF flows picked up over the past few days, averaging roughly +0.04% to market cap per day, the strongest inflows relative to market cap last week. The relative pickup likely reflects renewed attention following the launch of Solana ETFs last week, which expanded institutional access to the asset.

Monthly DEX volume on Solana increased to ~$142 billion in October, up from ~$111 billion in September. The rebound was driven primarily by SOL-stablecoin activity, signaling some renewed momentum across Solana’s DeFi ecosystem.

Total DEX aggregator volume on Solana reached roughly $86 billion in October, also marking a rebound from summer lows. Jupiter remained dominant, but Titan and DFlow gained material market share, recording $7.2 billion and $7.5 billion, respectively, in monthly volume. The trend reflects increasing competition among Solana’s DEX aggregators as new players capture a larger share of trading activity, with October’s developments indicating Jupiter’s dominance may be under threat.

Titan reported a dominant win rate over Jupiter and DFlow throughout October, claiming to execute the majority of trades at the best price. While DFlow’s data feed was discontinued mid-month, Titan’s figures suggest consistent outperformance across most tracked pairs, though independent verification remains limited. Drama emerged in October after both DFlow and Jupiter asked Titan to remove their routers from its meta-aggregator, citing concerns that Titan’s system favored its own quotes while marketing fair competition.

Balancer suffered a major security breach, with onchain estimates showing over $100 million in assets drained. The attack targeted Balancer’s v2 pools, triggering significant outflows from vaults across several chains. The exploit appears to have stemmed from improper authorization during pool setup, allowing attackers to deploy malicious contracts that manipulated vault calls to drain funds across connected pools.

Sam

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Flying_Tulip.png

Research

Flying Tulip: Principal Protection at a Valuation Premium

Flying Tulip's perpetual put option provides real principal protection, but investors must pay a valuation premium today for products that have to be built over the next 24 months. This structure works best as a stablecoin substitute where the put allows continuous monitoring—accept opportunity cost in exchange for asymmetric upside if the team executes on its ambitious cross-collateral architecture.

by Daniel Shapiro

/

news

article-image

DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Value distribution to token holders returns to all-time high: 1kx report

Value distribution came to $1.9 billion distributed in Q3, though total revenues have yet to beat 2021 heights

by David Canellis /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterFinance

Stablecoins step into the remittance game

MegaETH public sale auction ends tomorrow, and the free money machine has attracted people who like free money

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /
article-image

DeFi

Acre’s 14% bitcoin yield leans on Ethereum DeFi

With tBTC under the hood, Acre abstracts bridging and converts non-BTC rewards to bitcoin

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Pantera leads $7.5M round for Accountable: Exclusive

Accountable is also eyeing mid-November for mainnet launch

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inside Bitwise’s milestone solana ETF launch

“Adjusted for size, I think it may be the most successful ETP launch of all time,” Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Sharplink takes its ETH onchain, as ETHZilla trims its stash

The $200M Sharplink plan combines staking, Eigencloud AVS rewards and partner incentives under qualified custody

by Macauley Peterson /