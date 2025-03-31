Gold
As the markets end a rocky Q1, investors wait for tariff announcements and Trump’s “Liberation Day”
Ledn CIO John Glover discusses using the Elliot Wave Theory to predict BTC price action
Quantifying such relationships is becoming more prevalent as investors seek diversification and hedging opportunities
If gold remains steady today, a single move from bitcoin to $98,500 would do it
If silver and gold both trade flat, bitcoin would need to hit $96k to eclipse silver and $910k to surpass gold
Plus, Hamilton Lane reveals the latest tokenized fund to hit the growing market
Ledn’s John Glover thinks we could see bitcoin “break through” $70,000 this fall
Bitcoin is being tossed around as a potential US reserve asset, like gold and foreign currencies
Plus, bulls are back in the driver’s seat, or so it seems
The numbers point to one conclusion: Risk is back, or at least it was during the first half of the year
Semler Scientific, a publicly traded medical tech company, joined MicroStrategy by buying up millions of bitcoin
The 10 spot bitcoin ETFs have roughly the same amount of assets as the first physically backed gold ETF by State Street Global Advisors
Though the opposing flow trend is likely to slow over time, industry watchers note, bitcoin fund assets could one day eclipse the $90 billion gold ETF space
Banking giant is set to collaborate with custody infrastructure company Metaco to safekeep tokenized assets for institutional clients
London-based financial giant “seeing appetite for tokenization solutions that can maintain a link to specific real-world use cases,” executive says
Young people see bitcoin as a “store of value,” he added
Bitcoin ETFs could see $14.4 billion of inflows in their first year trading, according to Galaxy Digital report — spurring a 74% BTC price jump
AllianceBernstein is an asset manager with $669 billion in AUM as of September 2023
Amid Israel-Hamas conflict and the US’s weak fiscal position, bitcoin and gold “probably take on a larger percentage of your portfolio”
As markets teeter with uncertainty, both gold bugs and bitcoin aficionados are perking up, spurred by murmurs of a potential change in policy
Many are turning to assets that offer a degree of isolation from the failures of the traditional financial system — namely crypto
A string of controversies has hit the Perth Mint, leading its crypto partner Trovio to cease support for gold-backed token PMGT
Bitcoin’s rally is being fuelled by spot buys, with the majority of flow coming from large market players looking to position in anticipation of a flight to safety
Bitcoin has begun to move in tandem with traditional safe-haven asset gold this month as investors look elsewhere to park their funds