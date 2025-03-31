Gold

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Investors hope for clarity on tariffs after Q1 downturns

As the markets end a rocky Q1, investors wait for tariff announcements and Trump’s “Liberation Day”

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Have we reached the bitcoin bull run’s final wave?

Ledn CIO John Glover discusses using the Elliot Wave Theory to predict BTC price action

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

BTC’s evolving correlation to more traditional asset classes  

Quantifying such relationships is becoming more prevalent as investors seek diversification and hedging opportunities

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin is inches away from cracking all-time high against gold

If gold remains steady today, a single move from bitcoin to $98,500 would do it

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Bitcoin’s mission to flip gold demands one last 10x

If silver and gold both trade flat, bitcoin would need to hit $96k to eclipse silver and $910k to surpass gold

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The real driver of gold and bitcoin

Plus, Hamilton Lane reveals the latest tokenized fund to hit the growing market

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin’s levels to watch after selloff: Technical analyst

Ledn’s John Glover thinks we could see bitcoin “break through” $70,000 this fall

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

What if the US really bought 1 million BTC?

Bitcoin is being tossed around as a potential US reserve asset, like gold and foreign currencies

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

What would a strategic bitcoin reserve look like?

Plus, bulls are back in the driver’s seat, or so it seems

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Can top-performing assets maintain their runs through H2?

The numbers point to one conclusion: Risk is back, or at least it was during the first half of the year

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Business

Publicly traded medtech buys $40M bitcoin in nod to MicroStrategy

Semler Scientific, a publicly traded medical tech company, joined MicroStrategy by buying up millions of bitcoin

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF assets more than halfway to surpassing gold funds

The 10 spot bitcoin ETFs have roughly the same amount of assets as the first physically backed gold ETF by State Street Global Advisors

by Ben Strack /
Finance

As bitcoin ETFs gain ground on gold funds, is a flippening in the cards?

Though the opposing flow trend is likely to slow over time, industry watchers note, bitcoin fund assets could one day eclipse the $90 billion gold ETF space

by Ben Strack /
Finance

HSBC to round out tokenization offering via custody play

Banking giant is set to collaborate with custody infrastructure company Metaco to safekeep tokenized assets for institutional clients

by Ben Strack /
Finance

HSBC adds fuel to tokenization fire with gold-focused offering

London-based financial giant “seeing appetite for tokenization solutions that can maintain a link to specific real-world use cases,” executive says

by Ben Strack /
Web3

‘I don’t own Bitcoin, but I should,’ says Druckenmiller

Young people see bitcoin as a “store of value,” he added

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

To gauge impact of bitcoin spot ETF, analysts look to gold

Bitcoin ETFs could see $14.4 billion of inflows in their first year trading, according to Galaxy Digital report — spurring a 74% BTC price jump

by Ben Strack /
Finance

AllianceBernstein calls bitcoin a ‘safe haven asset,’ more attractive than gold

AllianceBernstein is an asset manager with $669 billion in AUM as of September 2023

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Paul Tudor Jones doubles down on BTC as recession looms

Amid Israel-Hamas conflict and the US’s weak fiscal position, bitcoin and gold “probably take on a larger percentage of your portfolio”

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Gold and Bitcoin: The Ultimate Winners of the Fed’s End Game?

As markets teeter with uncertainty, both gold bugs and bitcoin aficionados are perking up, spurred by murmurs of a potential change in policy

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Debt Ceilings and Defaults: A Return to Bitcoin as a Safe Asset Narrative?

Many are turning to assets that offer a degree of isolation from the failures of the traditional financial system — namely crypto

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Australia’s Gold-Backed Crypto Under Threat As Issuer Backs Away

A string of controversies has hit the Perth Mint, leading its crypto partner Trovio to cease support for gold-backed token PMGT

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Gains Momentum as ‘Store of Value’ Amidst Banking Turmoil

Bitcoin’s rally is being fuelled by spot buys, with the majority of flow coming from large market players looking to position in anticipation of a flight to safety

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Gold Correlation Hits 3-Month High

Bitcoin has begun to move in tandem with traditional safe-haven asset gold this month as investors look elsewhere to park their funds

by Sebastian Sinclair /

