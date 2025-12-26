Gold and silver won 2025

Gold is having its best year since 1979, while many DeFi names are trading near multi-year lows

by Carlos /
article-image

KanawatTH/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

It’s been a slow week with Christmas, and traditional markets were closed yesterday. BTC slipped slightly (-0.4%) on muted volumes across the board, reflecting the broader holiday lull. With price action quiet, it’s a good moment to step back, reflect on 2025, and think about 2026 positioning.

Bitcoin has underperformed stock benchmarks this year, but its performance vs. gold and silver is even more striking. In hindsight, those two will likely be remembered as the standout assets of 2025, a surprising outcome if you’d predicted it at the start of the year. Gold is having its best year since 1979, up around 72% year to date and recently breaking out to new all-time highs above $4,500 an ounce. Silver has done even better, rallying nearly 160% year to date and about 45% in the past month alone, reaching a record ~$75 an ounce yesterday.

Looking ahead, 2026 could present compelling opportunities in liquid tokens. Many quality DeFi names are trading near multi-year lows, even as fundamentals and forward-looking growth remain strong. Crucially, value capture has flipped from infrastructure to applications: On Solana, for example, apps now generate roughly 3x the revenue of the network. The key question for investors is whether, and when, valuations will start to reflect this new reality.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Galaxy Cover.jpg

Research

Galaxy: The Ultimate Crypto x AI Play

Galaxy sits at the intersection of two defining cycles in crypto and AI. Digital Assets is Galaxy’s institutional crypto franchise, spanning trading, lending, and asset management and infrastructure solutions. Helios is the company’s contracted AI HPC data center buildout, positioning Galaxy for a multi year ramp in longer duration infrastructure cash flows. Treasury and Corporate is a volatile sleeve of crypto and venture exposures that can amplify earnings swings and complicate valuation. We view this mix as both the opportunity and the challenge. It creates a rare one ticker barbell on crypto activity and contracted AI infrastructure cash flows, but it also adds complexity that can obscure earnings and delay a clean sum of the parts rerating.

by Sam Schubert

/

news

article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Coinbase embeds Solana trading

The platform turns to onchain rails for Solana assets while crypto M&A and fundraising surge to cycle highs

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Robinhood’s leap shows the prediction-market arms race is underway

Robinhood is pushing deeper into high-margin market design, joining competitors like Kalshi and DraftKings

by Kunal Doshi /
article-image

The Breakdown

The competitive advantage of not knowing you’re wrong

When not knowing the odds improves your chances

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

The Breakdown

The network is the innovation

What Thomas Edison actually invented — and what it tells us about the future of crypto

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Another week, another MetaDAO advertisement

Meanwhile, recent acquisitions continue to neglect tokenholders

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
article-image

The Breakdown

A man’s blockchain is his castle

But who gets a key to the gate?

by Byron Gilliam /