Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure
Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last
Bitcoin has broken its previous price record of $109,026 set on Jan. 19, 2025
More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says
A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived
Bitcoin dominance and a glut of altcoin supply are contributing factors
An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front
Risk appetite returns on merger, trade news — but can it last?
Long before Ordinals, bitcoin gambling site SatoshiDice was blamed for spamming the chain
BlackRock’s Samara Cohen said that this is an “important moment to play out” for bitcoin on the Empire podcast
“Bitcoin does not require a strong equity rally to move higher,” YouHodler markets chief Ruslan Lienkha said
Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.
While BTC’s year-to-date price drop resembles that of the S&P 500, some crypto stocks have fared way worse
It’s been seven years since a Bank of America economist called bitcoin the “biggest bubble in history”
There are signs of cautious optimism in the crypto markets for now
BTC’s price went down, but institutions were buying the dip at “astounding” levels
Markets recoiled on Trump’s tariff talk, and crypto’s resilience was short-lived
Over 70 public companies already hold bitcoin, including Tesla and Block, though for some major tech stocks, this pivot might be easier than others…
The S&P 500 quickly erased gains spurred by optimism that President Trump may push back the start date for his new tariff policies
How the Bitcoin conversation has evolved since the price was less than $1
President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on almost all goods and additional tariffs on so-called “worst offending” countries
From Mel B to Neil deGrasse Tyson, BTC has seen its share of strange celebrity sightings
The investor criticized Michael Saylor’s plan to render his personal bitcoin holdings inaccessible to anyone else forever
Are digital assets just part of “normal” finance conversations now?