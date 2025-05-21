BTC

There are a total of 687 articles associated with BTC.
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin hits all-time high while Solana holds steady

Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US stocks slipped while bitcoin rallied on higher Treasury yields

Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin hits new all-time high above $109,000

Bitcoin has broken its previous price record of $109,026 set on Jan. 19, 2025

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Equity capital markets ‘wide open’ for crypto as BTC hits $106k

More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities, bitcoin par losses while yields rise on deficit fears

A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Why is it so hard for crypto liquid funds to beat bitcoin this cycle?

Bitcoin dominance and a glut of altcoin supply are contributing factors

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin approaches all-time high on tariff news, but headwinds remain

An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Rally mode: BTC hits $100K, ETH catches a bid

Risk appetite returns on merger, trade news — but can it last?

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin gambling: How SatoshiDice picked up where Satoshi left off

Long before Ordinals, bitcoin gambling site SatoshiDice was blamed for spamming the chain

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin continues to have ‘positive skewness to its volatility’: BlackRock’s Cohen

BlackRock’s Samara Cohen said that this is an “important moment to play out” for bitcoin on the Empire podcast

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Is BTC in ‘up only’ mode after rising above $94K?

“Bitcoin does not require a strong equity rally to move higher,” YouHodler markets chief Ruslan Lienkha said

by Ben Strack /
article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

A year after the Bitcoin halving, how much does 1 BTC cost to mine?

Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Navigating crypto exposures in a volatile world

While BTC’s year-to-date price drop resembles that of the S&P 500, some crypto stocks have fared way worse

by Ben Strack /
article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

BofA’s blunder: How bitcoin turned a ‘crash’ into a 1,000% surge

It’s been seven years since a Bank of America economist called bitcoin the “biggest bubble in history”

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

BTC volatility over the past week is slightly above yearly average: K33

There are signs of cautious optimism in the crypto markets for now

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

BTC resilience tested as volatility persists

BTC’s price went down, but institutions were buying the dip at “astounding” levels

by Ben Strack /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Tariffs, tumbles, and tokens: A tale of market woe

Markets recoiled on Trump’s tariff talk, and crypto’s resilience was short-lived

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessSupply Shock

MacBooks to Metaplanet: The corporate bitcoin dominoes are falling

Over 70 public companies already hold bitcoin, including Tesla and Block, though for some major tech stocks, this pivot might be easier than others…

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

Markets

Stocks whipsaw, BTC holds onto $78K as investors trade on ‘fake news’

The S&P 500 quickly erased gains spurred by optimism that President Trump may push back the start date for his new tariff policies

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin is up 11,000,000% since this 2011 podcast episode

How the Bitcoin conversation has evolved since the price was less than $1

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

Markets

US equities, cryptocurrencies fall on Trump’s sweeping global tariffs 

President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on almost all goods and additional tariffs on so-called “worst offending” countries

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Paris Hilton vs. Katy Perry: Which celebs are bitcoin buy signals?

From Mel B to Neil deGrasse Tyson, BTC has seen its share of strange celebrity sightings

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Investor who bought bitcoin at $5 says Saylor is making a $1.5B mistake

The investor criticized Michael Saylor’s plan to render his personal bitcoin holdings inaccessible to anyone else forever

by Pete Rizzo /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto vibes at the Exchange ETF event: Then and now

Are digital assets just part of “normal” finance conversations now?

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.