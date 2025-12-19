Grinch rally: Crypto indices track lower through the week

The AI sector was the top loser on the week, trading down -26%

by Luke Leasure /
article-image

Danylo_K/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Crypto and risk assets continue to show weakness heading into year-end, not adding to the holiday spirit. Risk assets are in search of a floor, driven by fundamental flows supported by ETFs or protocol buybacks.

Indices

This week closes out with continued weakness across the board, and in crypto risk in particular. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 moved over a -1% lower this week, with gold being the one instrument showing strength. Concurrently, every crypto index we track has traded lower throughout the week. Notably, exchange tokens, buyback leaders, and the 2025 crypto equity cohort outperformed BTC intra-week, while everything else underperformed. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The AI sector was the top loser on the week, trading down -26%. The downside was led by TAO, which notched new multi-month lows after being a top performer in October.

Broadly, crypto continues its downtrend, with majors like BTC, ETH and SOL showing weakness while longer tail alts make larger moves to the downside. Risk is in search of a fundamental floor, which still may remain lower until price/buybacks becomes too compelling, and buyback flows from these protocol cashflows can set a low. Similarly, majors may need an uptick in ETF inflows to set their low, while the support provided by these vehicles has been anemic in the weeks past.

Weekend Reading

Taking a Step Back to Step Forward

Michael W. Green published a blog post titled “Taking a Step Back to Step Forward” that reframes US economic precarity through a structural and mathematical lens. Drawing on Ole Peters’ “Equation of Life,” Green argues that wealth naturally concentrates without redistribution (τ < 0), leading to systemic inequality. He critiques distorted CPI measures, technocratic complacency, and housing scarcity as mechanisms of economic extraction. With credit spreads artificially tight despite rising defaults, he warns of financial fragility. Green calls for civic engagement and institutional accountability, setting the stage for further essays and political interviews focused on systemic reform. Read more

Annual State of Sky Ecosystem

Sky Frontier Foundation published a research report titled “Annual State of Sky Ecosystem” outlining the protocol’s major achievements and financial growth in 2025. The Sky Ecosystem saw an 86% increase in USDS supply (to $9.86B), outpacing the broader stablecoin market. Sky Protocol generated $435M in revenue and $168M in profits, with substantial SKY token buybacks and staking rewards. With new regulatory clarity via the GENIUS Act and multiple Sky Agent launches, the report projects strong institutional adoption and protocol expansion in 2026, positioning Sky as a leader in decentralized, yield-bearing stablecoins. Read more

Beware the Lofty Promises of TradFi Firms Embracing Tokenization

Omid Malekan published a blog post titled “Beware the Lofty Promises of TradFi Firms Embracing Tokenization” that critiques traditional financial institutions (DTCC, Visa, SWIFT, Stripe, PayPal) for selectively embracing blockchain benefits while ignoring its existential threats to their legacy business models. Malekan argues these firms tout tokenization, but avoid decentralization, risking co-opting crypto’s core values. He warns that permissioned chains and regulatory lobbying may dilute crypto’s foundational principles. While he advocates engagement with TradFi, he urges the crypto community to defend public, permissionless networks and resist compromising decentralization for mainstream adoption.

Not ‘No One Wants Non‑USD Stables’ — It’s ‘No Banks Want Non‑USD Inventory’

@DeFi_Cheetah on X published an article post titled “It’s Not ‘No One Wants Non‑USD Stables’ — It’s ‘No Banks Want Non‑USD Inventory’” arguing that the real barrier to non-USD stablecoin adoption is not demand, but structural limitations in the global banking system. The piece dissects how Basel III regulations, liquidity constraints, and G-SIB penalties discourage banks from holding non-USD inventories or servicing emerging market corridors. The result is a liquidity vacuum in non-USD FX markets. The author calls for DeFi-native solutions to bootstrap non-USD stable liquidity, warning that relying on traditional FX infrastructure will fail by design. Read more

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

ZKsync and Grvt: Enabling Composable Perpetuals

Perp DEX design has been a sequence of compromises: AMM perps preserved Ethereum composability but concentrated LP risk, hybrids regained CEX-like latency with onchain settlement, and specialized chains delivered fully onchain CLOB performance while isolating liquidity away from Ethereum’s $122B DeFi collateral. ZKsync Atlas is the next step, enabling sub-second proof finality and cross-domain margin so venues like Grvt and Lighter can access L1-native collateral without bridging, shifting the competitive axis from pure speed to unified liquidity.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

The Breakdown

The network is the innovation

What Thomas Edison actually invented — and what it tells us about the future of crypto

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Another week, another MetaDAO advertisement

Meanwhile, recent acquisitions continue to neglect tokenholders

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
article-image

The Breakdown

A man’s blockchain is his castle

But who gets a key to the gate?

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Capital gets selective

Unit economics inflect, institutional capital shows up onchain, and market structure continues to evolve

by Marc Arjoon /
article-image

The Breakdown

Friday charts: The many, many architects of AI

Throughout its billions of searches, Google’s goal has always been to train and hone its algorithms

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

BTC is up and L1s are down as flows turn messy again

The Nasdaq slipped yesterday after disappointing Q3 revenue from Oracle

by Kunal Doshi /