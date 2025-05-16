NASDAQ
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says: “Bigger is better in financial services, and we plan to get a lot bigger.”
The S&P 500 was mostly flat after a month of losses, and the Nasdaq has been slowly gaining
A bitcoin financial services company is now listed on the Nasdaq
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting reflect that officials are on hold until inflation trends much lower
The holiday week was also marked by MicroStrategy becoming part of the Nasdaq 100
A Nasdaq spokesperson told me changes to the index would be announced tonight at 8 pm ET
Nasdaq files amended documents related to planned funds by BlackRock and Valkyrie ahead of expected SEC decision by Jan. 10
BTC had stabilized to around $37,500 at time of publication and ETH similarly recovered after nearly dipping below $2,000 midday Monday following news of Binance’s bill
On Oct. 1, more than $70 million in cryptocurrency short positions were liquidated, pushing bitcoin and ether more than 3% and 4% higher, but gains were quickly erased
CEO Adena Friedman said the decision came after the “business opportunity” changed over the past few months
Wall Street interest in crypto products may be on the upswing
The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq are up about 8% and 3%, respectively, for the month of October, but this week could erase gains
BNY Mellon, Nasdaq and State Street want Wall Street to come to them for crypto custody
As bitcoin becomes less sensitive to economic data, volatility in relation to equities markets has been on the decline
The correlation trends between crypto markets and both the US dollar and the Nasdaq has weakened this week
If approved by the NYDFS, Nasdaq will become a custodian of digital assets
Despite its missed deadline last month, the publicly-listed company’s share price is up more than 13% on the day, though HIVE is down 76% YTD
Bitcoin and ether have also shown high correlation with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 on longer time frames
The risk-off sentiment in markets is here to stay, analysts say
Jeff Dorman discusses valuation fundamentals, equity tokenization and the future of crypto.
Firms focused on digital assets shared the stage with some of the largest traditional asset managers
Nearly three-quarters of advisers would be more likely to invest in the space if a spot ETF were offered in the US
Bitcoin, once touted for its uncorrelated nature, is starting to trade more like stocks
The digital asset trading platform plans to list on Nasdaq after the merge