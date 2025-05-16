NASDAQ

There are a total of 25 articles associated with NASDAQ.
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Galaxy, DeFi Technologies look to leverage new Nasdaq listings

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says: “Bigger is better in financial services, and we plan to get a lot bigger.”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stocks stay on recovery path amid tariff risks, disappointing data

The S&P 500 was mostly flat after a month of losses, and the Nasdaq has been slowly gaining

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin company joins the publicly traded ‘Fold’

A bitcoin financial services company is now listed on the Nasdaq

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Economic growth data says we’re on track for a soft landing

Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting reflect that officials are on hold until inflation trends much lower

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

MSTR check-in, ‘Bitcoin Standard’ ETF filing

The holiday week was also marked by MicroStrategy becoming part of the Nasdaq 100

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

MSTR to enter Nasdaq 100? We’ll know soon.

A Nasdaq spokesperson told me changes to the index would be announced tonight at 8 pm ET

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

BlackRock, Valkyrie inch closer to potential spot bitcoin ETF decision

Nasdaq files amended documents related to planned funds by BlackRock and Valkyrie ahead of expected SEC decision by Jan. 10

by Katherine Ross&Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Cryptos, stocks resilient after drama-filled weekend 

BTC had stabilized to around $37,500 at time of publication and ETH similarly recovered after nearly dipping below $2,000 midday Monday following news of Binance’s bill

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Uptober? May be too early to tell, analysts warn 

On Oct. 1, more than $70 million in cryptocurrency short positions were liquidated, pushing bitcoin and ether more than 3% and 4% higher, but gains were quickly erased

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Nasdaq says it’s not the ‘right time’ to launch crypto custody business

CEO Adena Friedman said the decision came after the “business opportunity” changed over the past few months

by Katherine Ross&Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Nasdaq Crypto Custody Crystallizing, Launch Coming Soon: Report

Wall Street interest in crypto products may be on the upswing

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Crypto, Equities in for Volatile Week Ahead of Fed Decision, Jobs Data

The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq are up about 8% and 3%, respectively, for the month of October, but this week could erase gains

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

BNY Mellon, Nasdaq Say Institutions Want TradFi To Handle Their Crypto

BNY Mellon, Nasdaq and State Street want Wall Street to come to them for crypto custody

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin a Stable Investment? Volatility Dips Below Nasdaq, S&P 500

As bitcoin becomes less sensitive to economic data, volatility in relation to equities markets has been on the decline

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Ranges Steady Despite Tech Downtrend

The correlation trends between crypto markets and both the US dollar and the Nasdaq has weakened this week

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Nasdaq To Enter Crypto Custody Market for Institutional Clients

If approved by the NYDFS, Nasdaq will become a custodian of digital assets

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Blockchain Miner HIVE Receives Letter of Deficiency from Nasdaq

Despite its missed deadline last month, the publicly-listed company’s share price is up more than 13% on the day, though HIVE is down 76% YTD

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Crypto’s Correlation to Equities Dips Following All-time Highs in May

Bitcoin and ether have also shown high correlation with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 on longer time frames

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Cryptos Extend Losses Ahead of Fed, ECB Announcements

The risk-off sentiment in markets is here to stay, analysts say

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Crypto’s Next Chapter | Jeff Dorman

Jeff Dorman discusses valuation fundamentals, equity tokenization and the future of crypto.

by Garrett Harper /
article-image

Finance

Crypto and TradFi Collide at Miami ETF Conference

Firms focused on digital assets shared the stage with some of the largest traditional asset managers

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Nasdaq Survey: Spot Crypto ETF Would Speed Adviser Allocation

Nearly three-quarters of advisers would be more likely to invest in the space if a spot ETF were offered in the US

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Risk-On Appetite Falters: Bitcoin Trades Like Big Tech

Bitcoin, once touted for its uncorrelated nature, is starting to trade more like stocks

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Exchange Apifiny to Go Public Via $530M SPAC

The digital asset trading platform plans to list on Nasdaq after the merge

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.