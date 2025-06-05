Before Bitcoin: Digital gold in the ’90s was interesting, until it wasn’t

E-gold reached $2 billion annual volume at its 2006 peak

by David Canellis /
article-image

ArtBackground/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Decentralization is a spectrum.

No doubt you’ve heard this before. After all, Bitcoin started out much more centralized than it is today: There were check points and single-digit node counts, and the hash rate is believed to have been concentrated mostly with Satoshi for at least the first year.

But a spectrum needs two dimensions, otherwise it’s just a scale. 

For blockchains (and peer-to-peer networks more generally), the other dimension would be “interestingness” — the more decentralized something is, the more interesting it is.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Pre-Bitcoin, e-gold was the most successful alternative digital currency. And it was still very interesting, even with its overt centralization.

Seventeen years ago, in 2008 (and five months before Bitcoin’s white paper), the public got confirmation that e-gold’s legal appeals couldn’t save it: A federal judge had ruled that e-gold was in fact a money transmitter by the government’s standards.

The company and its execs would officially stand trial for operating as one without a license, with four criminal counts against their names, for which they’d plead guilty.

At the very surface level, e-gold was not totally dissimilar from how some stablecoins operate, only it was launched in 1998, when there was no such thing as a cryptocurrency.

Users would first exchange fiat currency for digital grams of gold that would then be credited to their e-gold accounts. Gold & Silver Reserve Inc., an offshore company registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis, physically backed each of those digital grams with actual gold — first in a safe deposit box in Florida and later across bank vaults in London and Dubai.

E-gold users could then cheaply send gold-denominated payments to other users, and balances could then be cashed out via supporting money exchangers.

All transactions were instant, irreversible and tallied by a private ledger operated by the company on a centralized server. Gold & Silver Reserve Inc. charged a minor fee for the trouble, and allowed accounts to be opened without any identity checks, making each user pseudonymous.

E-gold was properly massive for its time. At its 2006 peak, it was second only to PayPal when it came to internet-native payment processing: over 5 million registered accounts spread all over the world, with active users pushing $2 billion worth of transactions per year. 

But the cumulative value of all the e-gold in circulation — which we’d probably describe as its market cap — was low by today’s standard. It was only $85 million, converting to around 3.8 metric tons of physical gold to back each unit.

Tether Gold, probably the closest we have to a modern crypto equivalent of e-gold, otherwise has a circulating supply of over $800 million, but only about 134,000 transactions in the token’s entire history. Around 7,250 Ethereum addresses contain at least some Tether Gold, although those include exchange hot wallets holding balances on behalf of an unknown numbers of users.

E-gold unravelled precisely due to its lack of decentralization. In the simplest terms, the feds could shut it down because it was run by a small number of people who controlled all of its functions, from the buying and selling of gold reserves to server maintenance and lax fraud prevention.

E-gold was interesting on a libertarian level — and even with cypherpunks — until the risks of its centralization became glaringly obvious. 

Bitcoin fixed this.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

REPORT_Template.png

Research

Sonic Ecosystem Apps: How Incentives Propel DeFi Leaders

The Sonic blockchain is leveraging redesigned airdrop incentives and its FeeM program to propel DeFi activity and attract institutional capital, setting the stage for ecosystem growth. Within this environment, leading protocols Shadow Exchange and Silo are poised to asymmetrically benefit due to innovative features and favorable valuations, despite facing ecosystem dependency and competitive pressures. This positions them as compelling, potentially shorter-term, investment opportunities contingent on Sonic's sustained success.

by Daniel Shapiro

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump takes to social media to complain about China trade talks

The tentative agreement China and the US penned last month appears to be in a precarious position

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Why it’s ‘difficult to predict’ how Circle’s NYSE listing plays out

Fineqia’s Matteo Greco says Circle’s targeting a valuation in line with market expectations to avoid a post-launch drop like Coinbase

by Ben Strack /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Eric Trump to Magic Eden: ‘Be extremely careful using our name’

The President’s son reportedly said his family may pursue legal action

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

To take on Hyperliquid, Omni bets on privacy

One lets everyone see your trades. The other hides everything. Which design wins in crypto’s next perps arena?

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin Market: How a single user brought price discovery to Bitcoin

Celebrating Bitcoin’s “zero to 1,000%” moment

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Caution is the ‘modus operandi’ for markets: K33

K33 analyst Vetle Lunde warned of potential volatility ahead

by Katherine Ross /