This week, the Hivemind team dives into the recent market pullback and whether it’s time to be bullish again. We explore the future of Ethena & USDe, why Galaxy Digital’s massive data center play may be the sleeper AI bet, Hyperliquid’s regulatory risk and future upside with HIP-3 & more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Market Too Frothy?

( 7:10 ) Are There Reasons to be Bullish?

( 13:21 ) Ethena & USDe

( 21:05 ) Galaxy Bull Thesis

( 32:07 ) Bonk/Pump.Fun Update

( 38:15 ) Hyperliquid Still A Buy?

( 49:51 ) Regulation & Bullish SEC Speech

( 52:59 ) Hyperliquid Regulation

( 55:01 ) Crypto’s Institutional Wet Dream

( 56:45 ) Crypto IPO Outlook

( 59:57 ) Base Token Incoming?

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.