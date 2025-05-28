Brand-image-Supply Shock

Supply Shock

Join Rizzo, The Bitcoin Historian, as we detail Bitcoin’s rise from internet plaything worth less than a penny to global phenomenon disrupting money as we know it.

article-image

DeFi

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

byDavid Canellis /

People

Why Satoshi might still hold the keys to $123B BTC
Bitcoin’s creator may have had a powerful mining trick up his sleeve
byDavid Canellis /

Ulbricht auction sees $31K BTC ahead of first appearance since release
Silk Road’s founder is jetting off on new adventures, but first, he’s lightening the load by auctioning off personal artifacts
byDavid Canellis /

People

How Isaac Miller fought the central banks with Bitcoin and $20K
Celebrating the wisdom of a diamond-handed Bitcoin Legend
byDavid Canellis /
MSTR vs BlackRock: Who Will Be The Bitcoin Superpower?

In this episode, Rizzo & Nolan Bauerle dive into the race between MicroStrategy and BlackRock to become the largest holders of Bitcoin. They compare Michael Saylor’s singular, leveraged BTC accumulation strategy with..
Sweden’s Bitcoin Bombshell: Selling Gold, Buying Bitcoin? | Dennis Dioukarev

In this episode, Swedish MP Dennis Dioukarev discusses his viral proposal for Sweden to adopt a strategic Bitcoin reserve—an unprecedented move in the European Union. He breaks down the flawed logic of..
Bitcoin’s Data Debate: Should the Blockchain Be Permissionless? | Sergio Lerner

In this episode, Bitcoin Developer Sergio Lerner joins the show to discuss Bitcoin’s latest development battles–from the OP_RETURN data wars to the future of programmable Bitcoin through BitVMX. He argues that filtering..
article-image
byPete Rizzo&David Canellis /
Bitcoin celebrates Pizza Day with price record, Hall of Fame induction

Would you eat a billion dollars worth of pizza?

article-image
byDavid Canellis /
Where is Satoshi’s Nobel Prize? It’s been 11 years since Andreessen made his case

Software has eaten the world. Now, it’s Bitcoin’s turn

article-image
byDavid Canellis /
Happy Bitcoin MMO Day to those who celebrate

Bitcoin hit this little-known milestone days before Pizza Day

article-image
byDavid Canellis /
Strategy, Metaplanet take bitcoin treasuries to new all-time high

Bitcoin is formally in the second phase of its adoption curve

article-image
byDavid Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
3 piping hot Pizza Day facts for Bitcoin connoisseurs

Nobody wants to accidentally spend billions of dollars on pizza, but that’s why Laszlo Hanyecz will forever be a Bitcoin Legend

article-image
byDavid Canellis /
Bitcoin gets Stoned: How one anonymous prankster tried to crash BTC

In 2014, Microsoft virus scanners were detecting viruses in Bitcoin software

Pete Rizzo profile image
Pete Rizzo

Podcast host

David Canellis profile image
David Canellis

Newsletter writer

