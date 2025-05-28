Join Rizzo, The Bitcoin Historian, as we detail Bitcoin’s rise from internet plaything worth less than a penny to global phenomenon disrupting money as we know it.
Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo
Would you eat a billion dollars worth of pizza?
Software has eaten the world. Now, it’s Bitcoin’s turn
Bitcoin hit this little-known milestone days before Pizza Day
Bitcoin is formally in the second phase of its adoption curve
Nobody wants to accidentally spend billions of dollars on pizza, but that’s why Laszlo Hanyecz will forever be a Bitcoin Legend
In 2014, Microsoft virus scanners were detecting viruses in Bitcoin software