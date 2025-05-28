Brand-image-0xResearch

Polygon preps a DeFi-focused chain to showcase AggLayer

Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidity, recycle yield to users and showcase the AggLayer.

byMacauley Peterson /

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover
byDonovan Choy /

$160M in stolen funds puts Sui’s decentralization to the test
Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting
byMacauley Peterson /

Is InfoFi an investable sector? Crypto’s attempt to tokenize attention
Kaito, Cookie DAO and Elfa AI are key players
byDonovan Choy /
Is Euphoria Seeping Into the Market? | Analyst Round Table

In this episode, we cover emerging market euphoria, Bitcoin inflows, Circle’s IPO ambitions, and Plasma’s token sale. Carlos and Ryan also give us their takeaways from Solana's Accelerate conference, and the buzz..
Has AI Revived the DePIN Sector? | Dmitriy Berenzon

In this episode, we’re joined by Dmitriy Berenzon, a Partner at Archetype, to discuss investing in DePIN, the payments and stablecoins sector today, and consumer crypto. We cover decentralized compute networks, stablecoin..
The Rise of Internet Capital Markets | Analyst Round Table

In this episode, we discuss Bitcoin’s return to all-time highs, and increasing institutional interest in crypto. We also dive into the rise of the Believe app and internet capital markets, trends in..
byMacauley Peterson /
Circles V2 reimagines fair money for all

A community-driven, radically fair currency model is challenging Worldcoin’s biometric vision

byDonovan Choy /
Valuing blockchains: The great REV debate

Bitcoin launched 16 years ago, but investors still cannot agree on how to value blockchains

byMacauley Peterson /
Swimming in red: Fluid’s ETH-USDC pool springs a leak

Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation

byMacauley Peterson /
Ethereum smart wallet mode panic, unpacked

The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks

byDonovan Choy /
Liquid funds remain optimistic about Web3 gaming and blockchain uses for AI

Nobody still knows how to value L1 tokens

byMacauley Peterson /
Bitcoin derivatives hit Starknet and Sui

LBTC and sBTC integrations unlock new DeFi yields for BTC holders

Boccaccio

Danny Knettel

Donovan Choy

Macauley Peterson

