In this episode we are joined by Omnia and we discuss Kinetiq’s liquid staking strategy on Hyperliquid, including kHYPE and kmHYPE products, xLSTs, risk isolation, and token design. We also cover the upcoming Markets exchange by Kinetiq, oracle and asset plans, ecosystem maturity, security practices, and distribution strategy.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:03 ) Kinetiq’s Major Announcement

( 5:28 ) kmHYPE and xLSTs

( 11:49 ) kmHYPE’s Risk Profile

( 16:10 ) Asset Listings

( 18:22 ) Oracle Providers

( 21:42 ) Trading Activity Monetization

( 26:07 ) Bringing In New HYPE Stakers

( 31:04 ) Katana Ad

( 31:46 ) Kinetiq’s Tokenomics

( 41:20 ) How Has The HyperEVM Landscape Changed?

( 47:28 ) Omnia’s Closing Comments

( 48:42 ) Katana Ad

( 49:17 ) Final Thoughts

