Forward Guidance

Forward Guidance

Investigates the macro landscape as the laws of investing are being rewritten, helping investors adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

Business

Nvidia earnings in the spotlight

The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close

by Casey Wagner

Business

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys
Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month
by Ben Strack

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher
After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway
by Casey Wagner

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Eric Adams crypto summit features all-day open bar and BitLicense criticism
Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology
by Casey Wagner
The US Economy Is About To Take Off And Bring Stocks With It | David Cervantes

In this episode, David Cervantes from Pinebrook Capital breaks down 2025’s shifting macro landscape, covering fiscal stimulus, inflation, Fed policy, and market positioning. He highlights strong US deficits supporting growth, labor market..
America’s Debt Spiral Is Accelerating | Weekly Roundup

This week, we discuss the U.S. fiscal pivot, soaring deficits, and what it means for bond markets, Bitcoin, and global capital flows. We also debate whether Japan is the canary in the..
America Is Risking A Liz Truss Moment | Kevin Muir

In this episode, author of the MacroTourist newsletter Kevin Muir joins the show to unpack why fiscal dominance is the defining force in today’s markets. He explains how MMT helped him rethink..
by Ben Strack
Kraken joins accelerating effort to bridge TradFi, crypto

The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs

by Felix Jauvin
The strategic pivot from ‘austerity’ to ‘running it hot’

The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot

by Ben Strack
As crypto ETF deadlines come and go, watch July and October

While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings

by Casey Wagner
US stocks slipped while bitcoin rallied on higher Treasury yields

Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last

by Casey Wagner
Trump heads to House to push “big, beautiful” tax bill

Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified

by Ben Strack
Equity capital markets ‘wide open’ for crypto as BTC hits $106k

More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says

Felix Jauvin

Podcast host

Casey Wagner

Senior reporter

Ben Strack

Senior reporter

