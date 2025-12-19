In this episode, Harris (Kuppy) Kupperman joins Tyler to discuss why markets may look strong, but beneath the surface they’re being run for asset holders, not workers. We explore how policy choices, market structure, and AI hype are driving asset-driven feudalism. Enjoy!

—

Follow Kuppy: https://x.com/kuppyskorner

Follow Tyler: https://x.com/Tyler_Neville_

Follow Felix: https://twitter.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Kuppy’s Feudalism Piece: https://pracap.com/feudalism/

—

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:35 ) Economic Feudalism

( 06:51 ) Why Is Wage Growth Bad?

( 09:14 ) Malice Or Negligence?

( 12:28 ) Grayscale Ad

( 13:06 ) Global Feudalism

( 18:27 ) How Does This Unwind?

( 22:07 ) No Uses For Productive Capital

( 25:46 ) Positioning For Political Revolution

( 31:05 ) Grayscale Ad

( 31:52 ) Where Do You Invest?

( 38:27 ) Biggest Story In Macro

( 41:50 ) The Problems With US Allocators

( 48:50 ) Fixing Incentives & Finding The Bull Market

( 53:50 ) AI Boom Winners & Losers

( 57:27 ) Final Thoughts





—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



