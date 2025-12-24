In this episode, Warren Pies of 3Fourteen Research joins the show to discuss why disinflation and Goldilocks conditions persist into early 2026, and where the real risks may flip from cooling to overheating. We also explore his outlook on bonds, equities, commodities, and the policy trade-offs beneath a K-shaped economy. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:46 ) 2025 Wins & Misses

( 07:48 ) What Drives Rates In 2026

( 13:37 ) Inflation Deep Dive

( 18:47 ) Labor Market & Housing

( 22:59 ) The K-Shaped Fed Cycle

( 30:37 ) Fed Balance Sheet

( 35:06 ) Active Treasury Issuance

( 37:46 ) Equities In 2026

( 45:20 ) Commodities Heating Up

( 48:13 ) Final Thoughts





