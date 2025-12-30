In this episode, Tony Greer joins the show to break down why the metals trade still feels early, whether oil finally catches a bid in 2026, why AI could be in its last innings, and what Bitcoin’s frustrating price action is quietly telling traders. We also unpack how to think about managing risk and Tony’s advice for 2026. Enjoy!

__

Follow Tony: https://x.com/TgMacro

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

TG Macro Conference: https://tgmacro.com/conference/

__

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:11 ) TG MACRO Conference

( 04:38 ) 2025 Recap & 2026 Expectations

( 08:34 ) The Precious Metals Trade

( 14:29 ) Grayscale Ad

( 15:06 ) Where Does Oil Go In 2026?

( 17:08 ) Biggest 2026 Trading Themes

( 21:49 ) Metals & The Debasement Trade

( 23:02 ) Late Innings Of The AI Trade

( 24:46 ) Grayscale Ad

( 25:35 ) We’re Still In A Bull Market

( 30:11 ) Bitcoin’s Disappointment

( 33:06 ) Trading Bubbles

( 34:05 ) Advice For 2026

( 36:01 ) Final Thoughts

__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



