Maple’s fundamentals are driving outperformance

Maple is outperforming peers on growth, yield, and revenue — while benefiting from limited supply overhang and clear value accrual

by Carlos /
article-image

Anna.zabella/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Maple (SYRUP) is up 26% over the past week, outperforming all other money markets in our lending index. Alongside Sky, it is the only asset in the index with a positive year-to-date performance, and by a broad margin, up 112% vs. Sky’s 7%. What’s driving Maple’s strength, and how has it remained resilient despite challenging market conditions?

Maple, as one of DeFi’s longest-standing lending protocols, was able to come back from the 2022 credit crisis by pivoting away from undercollateralized lending toward a fully secured, overcollateralized model, with an institutional approach: Permissionless Syrup pools accept USDC or USDT deposits (syrupUSDC, syrupUSDT), while permissioned pools accept only USDC. Capital from these pools is then deployed OTC to institutional borrowers, collateralized by BTC or other highly liquid cryptoassets.

As seen below, Maple has surpassed $4 billion in deposits, with about 63% of deposits coming from the syrupUSDC pool, 27% from the syrupUSDT pool, and 10% from Maple Institutional (its permissioned secured lending pool). 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

How does Maple stack up against other money markets? Among protocols with more than $3 billion in deposits, Maple has been the fastest-growing in every quarter this year except Q3, when it ranked second behind Fluid. Q2 marked Maple’s strongest quarter, with deposits up 225% and borrows rising more than 250%. Year-to-date, deposits have grown an exceptional 701%, while outstanding loans are up 1,118%. Notably, loan origination has outpaced growth in deposits, underscoring increasingly high utilization.

Maple’s growth has largely been driven by syrupUSDC, which as we mentioned accounts for 63% of Maple’s deposits ($2.66 billion) as of Dec. 21. One of the attractive selling points of syrupUSDC is the sustained high yield, linked to stable demand from Maple’s institutional client base. syrupUSDC has outperformed all other benchmark yields in the cohort year-to-date, with an average APY of ~8%. However, it’s worth noting that in recent months the yield has been declining, with Morpho’s USDC yield remaining competitive since August and outperforming sharply during November.

Regarding the methodology, we use market-weighted USDC supply rates across competing protocols, based on base interest paid by borrowers (excluding any incentives). We then compute trailing 30-day annualized rates and compare them to the benchmark yield, syrupUSDC.

Another growth catalyst for syrupUSDC and syrupUSDT has been deep DeFi integrations. Maple’s yield-bearing stablecoins have been integrated into Pendle’s PT markets and onboarded as collateral across several money markets (Aave, Fluid, Jup Lend, Spark, and Kamino), enabling looping strategies against non-yield-bearing stables. This kind of distribution can further accelerate Maple’s growth, particularly during periods when syrupUSDC outperforms benchmark yields, including Ethena’s sUSDe. 

Putting it all together, Maple has outpaced competing money markets year-to-date in both deposit and borrow growth, as well as USDC supply yields. How has that performance translated into revenue? The table below compares Maple against its peers on quarterly revenue and price-to-sales multiples.

Based on Q4 2025 revenue figures, Maple (SYRUP) is trading at the most attractive valuation of the cohort on a growth and FDV/Sales basis. Maple’s annualized revenue run rate has increased 533% YoY, from $1.0 million in Q4 2024 to a forecasted $6.6 million in Q4 2025.

Regarding token distribution, all initial team, advisor, seed investor, and public sale allocations were fully vested as of 2023, eliminating supply overhang concerns. Of note, SYRUP scored 37 on the Token Transparency Framework, indicating that the project has fully disclosed its revenue streams, equity to token holder rights, advisory service providers, and executive team personnel.

Given Maple’s fundamentals, alongside a favorable token structure (limited supply overhang and clear disclosures around value accrual), it’s unsurprising that SYRUP is the best-performing lending token year-to-date and has continued to show notable relative strength in recent days.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Galaxy Cover.jpg

Research

Galaxy: The Ultimate Crypto x AI Play

Galaxy sits at the intersection of two defining cycles in crypto and AI. Digital Assets is Galaxy’s institutional crypto franchise, spanning trading, lending, and asset management and infrastructure solutions. Helios is the company’s contracted AI HPC data center buildout, positioning Galaxy for a multi year ramp in longer duration infrastructure cash flows. Treasury and Corporate is a volatile sleeve of crypto and venture exposures that can amplify earnings swings and complicate valuation. We view this mix as both the opportunity and the challenge. It creates a rare one ticker barbell on crypto activity and contracted AI infrastructure cash flows, but it also adds complexity that can obscure earnings and delay a clean sum of the parts rerating.

by Sam Schubert

/

news

article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Robinhood’s leap shows the prediction-market arms race is underway

Robinhood is pushing deeper into high-margin market design, joining competitors like Kalshi and DraftKings

by Kunal Doshi /
article-image

The Breakdown

The competitive advantage of not knowing you’re wrong

When not knowing the odds improves your chances

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

The Breakdown

The network is the innovation

What Thomas Edison actually invented — and what it tells us about the future of crypto

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Another week, another MetaDAO advertisement

Meanwhile, recent acquisitions continue to neglect tokenholders

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
article-image

The Breakdown

A man’s blockchain is his castle

But who gets a key to the gate?

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Capital gets selective

Unit economics inflect, institutional capital shows up onchain, and market structure continues to evolve

by Marc Arjoon /