Both ends of the curve agree — there’s not enough bitcoin for everyone

Bitcoin’s recent peak is a victory lap for curvers left and right

OPINION
by David Canellis /
article-image

Dream01/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Bitcoin at $120,000 is a win for everyone on the left and right sides of the infamous bell curve meme.

Mid-curving is almost never the optimal strategy. Except for, perhaps, very specific points in a cycle — particularly in deep bear markets, when vibes and narratives are less powerful.

Right now, the extreme ends of the bell curve are both screaming one thing: There’s not enough bitcoin for everyone.

For example, the left-curve take on bitcoin scarcity goes something like this:

Bitcoin is currently only programmed to release 21 million BTC. Most of it has already been mined.

In fact, mining proceeds are now a tiny drop in the bucket compared to the trading activity across Binance and Coinbase, equivalent to less than 1% of their combined daily volume.

Now subtract the coins that are believed to have been lost — up to an estimated 4 million coins, or almost 20% of the entire intended supply. 

We’re left with 15.9 million BTC in circulation right now. At the same time, there are more than 58 million USD millionaires around the world. That puts the millionaire-to-bitcoin ratio at 3.6-to-1.

If you think the smart money (millionaires) will increasingly want to buy bitcoin over time — at size — then there’s only one way the price can go. Up. It’s simple supply and demand.

The orange line (BTC/USD) has never been higher, unlike the gold line (bitcoin’s gold ratio).

Mid-curvers would point out that bitcoin is divisible by eight decimal places. So while whole bitcoin is scarce, individual satoshis are obviously anything but. 

For neatness’ sake, we’ll say the current circulating supply of sats, minus the ones supposedly lost forever, is 1,590,000,000,000,000. That’s one quadrillion, five hundred ninety trillion sats — 190,000x larger than the total human population. 

So, an even distribution of the current sat supply to every person on Earth would equate to 190,000 sats. 

A common rebuttal to this logic has historically been, fittingly, about pizza. Imagine you have a delicious cheese pizza, and you need to feed a village with it. Except it’s nowhere near big enough. 

Does cutting it into infinitely smaller slices help? Of course not, you’re left with the same amount of pizza. 1 pizza = 1 pizza; 1 BTC = 1 BTC.

A rare occurrence: BTC dominance is going up alongside its market cap. Usually they’re inversely correlated.

Clearly, the pizza rebuttal has a flaw: Imagine that each one of those tiny slices can grow into a giant pizza, like adding water to one of those toys that rapidly expand when wet. Suddenly, the whole village can be easily fed, and perhaps even the neighbouring villages, too.

Along the same lines, consensus is forming that bitcoin is destined to reach $1 million per coin. Bloomberg Terminal just began denominating BTC in millions (current price: $0.122 million). 

Now let’s take it to the extreme. 

If hyperbitcoinization really happens and bitcoin becomes worth, say, $500 million apiece, then each satoshi would be equal to about $5. At that point, perhaps we would be marveling at the price of individual sats instead of whole bitcoins.  

And besides, it’s technically possible to add even more decimal points to bitcoin, somewhere down the line, where whole coins are impossibly expensive. Lightning even tracks so-called “millisatoshis,” miniscule units that are 1/1000 of a sat.

But remember, this is no time for mid-curving. If you fancy yourself on the right-hand side of the curve, then the sentiment is exactly the same as the left: there’s not enough BTC for everyone, as proven by its recent repeated all-time highs.

It’s simple supply and demand.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (2).png

Research

PUMP’s TGE & Launchpad Wars: It’s All About The Front-End

We’re bullish on the PUMP token. We believe Pump.fun's brand strength, existing integrations, product roadmap, and strategic levers justify PUMP's TGE valuation, and expect the token to re-rate meaningfully higher in the months ahead.

by Ryan Connor

/

news

article-image

The Breakdown

Friday charts: The rise of zero-sum thinking

Trade isn’t war and prosperity isn’t a contest

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana sandwich attacks ‘way down’: Anza’s Max Resnick

Data shows frontrunning has declined on the network compared to last year

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

More crypto milestones expected in 2025 after new BTC high

Industry watchers weigh in on what’s coming for bitcoin, M&A and tokenization before the year wraps

by Ben Strack /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Goblintown launches hotline to complain about its memecoin

“We are open 24/7/365, but good luck getting an employee to pick up.”

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

BitVM3 promises cheaper Bitcoin bridges — but not yet

BitVM3’s “garbled circuit” approach faces critical security and scaling research before it will be practical

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

How Bitcoin survived a DoS attack now worth $24M

Big blockers wasted a bitcoin fortune trying to prove a point

by David Canellis /