Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The strategic pivot from ‘austerity’ to ‘running it hot’

The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation in April rose less than expected, but tariff impact remains to be seen

Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet

by Casey Wagner /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

What’s going on with the supply chain? We asked an expert

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Meta, Microsoft earnings beat send stocks higher

Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell

by Casey Wagner /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking a big week for US economic data

Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities, dollar continue to slip weeks after initial Liberation Day announcement

Tariff swings impact stock market and company outlooks, with Apple and NVidia likely to be affected by China tariffs

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation unexpectedly fell last month, but tariffs still loom

Inflation reached a five-month low in March, but 10% blanket levy may impact prices

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

How tokenized private credit could hit $17.5B 

A new report from Centrifuge and Keyrock sets out the bull, bear and base cases for tokenized private credit and RWAs.

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Bitcoin mining stocks slip as investors weigh tariff exposure

With much of the bitcoin mining supply chain based in Asia, US-based operations now face higher equipment prices

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Tariff announcements push IPO window closed

Anticipating an economic downturn, venture firms may be less likely to invest

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

US economy braces for the largest tariffs in over a century

Trump’s tariffs may have potentially significant impacts on GDP, household spending and food prices — if they hold

by Felix Jauvin /
Markets

Fed Gets Hawkish; Doubles Taper, Signals Three Rate Hikes in 2022

The US Federal Reserve plans to speed up its asset purchase tapering timeline in response to high inflation and an improved labor market

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Fed to Begin Tapering This Month, Bottlenecks Will Persist ‘Well into 2022’

Bottlenecks and supply chain constraints are not going to go away until “well into 2022,” Powell warned, but the central bank will continue to keep an eye on things. 

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Link Between Housing and Wealth Inequality

Bill Blain discusses rising housing prices, wealth inequality, and thoughts on crypto

Markets

US Slows on Jobs Gains in August

August’s jobs report shows that the economy is not maintaining its momentum in growth, likely due to an increase in coronavirus cases, and a Fed taper may be further off than expected.

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Long Term Debt Cycle’s Economic Impact

Darius Dale shares his thoughts on how investors should prepare for a slowdown in global growth.

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Why Banks Aren’t Lending

Alfonso Peccatiello of ING Deutschland discusses how a Bitcoin standard could impact a credit driven economy.

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin, Inflation and the Future of Investing

Co-founder of Kinetics Mutual Funds Peter Doyle says bitcoin is “probably the greatest risk-reward asset that I’ve seen in my entire life.”

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: When Global Superpowers Collide

In the latest episode of “On the Margin,” Michael Ippolito, co-founder of Blockworks, sits down Demetri Kofinas to discuss financial nihilism, political volatility and what prospects decentralization can offer to society.

by Liz Coyne /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Next Big Economic Disruption

In the latest episode of “On the Margin,” Michael Ippolito, co-founder of Blockworks, sits down with Dr. Pippa Malmgren to chat about globalization, decentralization and innovation post COVID.

by Liz Coyne /
Markets

Stocks Advance and Dollar Slips Following Mixed Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

“I think the reason the market liked the June jobs reports today is because it doesn’t change the expectation for the Fed,” said Tom Essaye, President of Sevens Report Research. “That to me is the biggest takeaway. It was a pretty goldilocks report.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Oil Soars Amid Surging Global Demand; Equities Advance While Crypto Dips: Markets Wrap

The OPEC ministerial panel recommended an increase in output of the red-hot commodity to compensate for the surging demand of oil in more industrialized countries.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Gold Sinks as Dollar Strengthens on Last Day of Q2: Markets Wrap

“Precious metal markets simply can’t find a gear with the stronger dollar and strong economic data weighing on the market,” Ole Hansen at Saxo Bank A/S told Bloomberg.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Cryptos Continued Momentum; Stocks Mixed After Multi-Week Rally: Markets Wrap

Cryptocurrencies continue to climb despite regulatory crackdowns worldwide. Bitcoin faces resistance at $40,000 after last week’s volatile shakeout, where the largest crypto fell below $29,000.

by Morgan Chittum /

