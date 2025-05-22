Economy
The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot
Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet
Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories
Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell
Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war
Tariff swings impact stock market and company outlooks, with Apple and NVidia likely to be affected by China tariffs
Inflation reached a five-month low in March, but 10% blanket levy may impact prices
A new report from Centrifuge and Keyrock sets out the bull, bear and base cases for tokenized private credit and RWAs.
With much of the bitcoin mining supply chain based in Asia, US-based operations now face higher equipment prices
Anticipating an economic downturn, venture firms may be less likely to invest
Trump’s tariffs may have potentially significant impacts on GDP, household spending and food prices — if they hold
The US Federal Reserve plans to speed up its asset purchase tapering timeline in response to high inflation and an improved labor market
Bottlenecks and supply chain constraints are not going to go away until “well into 2022,” Powell warned, but the central bank will continue to keep an eye on things.
Bill Blain discusses rising housing prices, wealth inequality, and thoughts on crypto
August’s jobs report shows that the economy is not maintaining its momentum in growth, likely due to an increase in coronavirus cases, and a Fed taper may be further off than expected.
Darius Dale shares his thoughts on how investors should prepare for a slowdown in global growth.
Alfonso Peccatiello of ING Deutschland discusses how a Bitcoin standard could impact a credit driven economy.
Co-founder of Kinetics Mutual Funds Peter Doyle says bitcoin is “probably the greatest risk-reward asset that I’ve seen in my entire life.”
In the latest episode of “On the Margin,” Michael Ippolito, co-founder of Blockworks, sits down Demetri Kofinas to discuss financial nihilism, political volatility and what prospects decentralization can offer to society.
In the latest episode of “On the Margin,” Michael Ippolito, co-founder of Blockworks, sits down with Dr. Pippa Malmgren to chat about globalization, decentralization and innovation post COVID.
“I think the reason the market liked the June jobs reports today is because it doesn’t change the expectation for the Fed,” said Tom Essaye, President of Sevens Report Research. “That to me is the biggest takeaway. It was a pretty goldilocks report.”
The OPEC ministerial panel recommended an increase in output of the red-hot commodity to compensate for the surging demand of oil in more industrialized countries.
“Precious metal markets simply can’t find a gear with the stronger dollar and strong economic data weighing on the market,” Ole Hansen at Saxo Bank A/S told Bloomberg.
Cryptocurrencies continue to climb despite regulatory crackdowns worldwide. Bitcoin faces resistance at $40,000 after last week’s volatile shakeout, where the largest crypto fell below $29,000.