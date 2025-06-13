Is the Fed risking a policy mistake by sitting on their hands?

With the June FOMC meeting coming up, the Fed remains unlikely to cut interest rates. Is this the right move?

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell | Federalreserve/"GP Senate 041416-812809 (25824732524)" (CC license)

share

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Next week is the Fed’s FOMC Day, and it feels like it’s going to be a highly contentious one.

On one hand, you have President Trump pressing Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates by 100bps as soon as possible:

On the other hand, you have the FOMC toeing the line; they’re in a “wait-and-see” mode. This is because they don’t want to react in either a dovish or hawkish direction until they have a better idea of where the tariff policy will net out.

However, doing nothing is also a policy decision. 

Currently, there’s a 97% implied probability for the Fed to pause, so there’s almost no expectation for it to cut next week:

Source: CME

However, next week will also have a dot plot meeting wherein we’ll receive an update on the Fed’s summary of economic projections (SEP). If the Fed wanted to signal a dovish tilt, the SEP is what will be used to signal that. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to Forward Guidance Newsletter

To gauge whether that will be the case, let’s take a look at some of the most recent economic data that will drive the FOMC’s thinking next week.

The Fed has insisted on being data-dependent while trying to navigate an inflation rate above its 2% target for multiple years now. Looking at the Taylor Rule — a historically accurate model for gauging how tight or loose monetary policy is based on the Fed’s dual-mandate of maximum employment and stable prices — the Fed should be cutting right now, but isn’t:

Labor

This week we saw a huge uptick in continuing jobless claims, emphasizing just how hard it is to get a job when you lose one.

Source: Augur Infinity

Although we have not seen the same surge in the unemployment rate nor for initial jobless claims, this uptick further validates how little companies are hiring right now. But they’re not at the point of layoffs, either. We are in a regime of attrition right now.

This is a precarious place to be. By the time the labor market deteriorates to the point where we see a surge in the unemployment rate and negative payroll numbers, the Fed will be very behind with respect to a Taylor Rule-like model, as shown earlier.

Inflation

The reason the Fed isn’t pre-emptively cutting rates from the perspective of the labor market is due to a concern about tariffs passing through into higher inflation — thus questioning the Fed’s mandate of stable prices.

This week’s CPI data, however, calls into question how large the impact of tariffs will be on inflation. 

Core CPI came in at 0.1% month over month, a huge downside miss that not one economist out of the 73 surveyed anticipated:

Source: Bloomberg.

On its own, this would be enough for the Fed to sigh in relief that inflation is on its way to the 2% target. 

The issue, however, is inflation expectation in light of surging tariffs: 

After being burned too many times in cutting before it became clear that inflation was on its path to 2%, the Fed does not want to make the same mistake.

Putting it all together, we have a unique situation with a significant risk of a potential policy error. 

By sitting on their hands and speculating on future data as opposed to reacting to the data that we are getting today, FOMC members are effectively making an intentional decision to be as late as possible in their reaction function. 

That’s not a great place to be in.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (8).png

Research

Solana Meta Aggregators

Meta-aggregators like Titan and Kamino Swap improve price execution for users, making the Solana swapping landscape more competitive. Jupiter has incorporated meta-aggregation features into its latest routing engine to keep users on its front end (own the user, own the flow). At large, teams are treating swaps as a commoditized complement, offering incredibly cheap or free swaps to own the end-user and increase demand for high-margin product offerings (multi-product DeFi). On another note, the divergence in the concentration of aggregator volume between DEXs suggests increased specialization at the DEX layer by asset type.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

CPI print comes in softer than expected

Inflation ticked up, but less than expected

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

The DropWeb3

OpenSea sunsets ‘Deals,’ other features in OS2 shakeup

OS1 is set to disappear next week, and some traders aren’t happy

article-image

0xResearch NewsletterAnalysis

What does ‘stablecoin summer’ look like?

Total stablecoin supply sits at $249 billion

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Everything in Bitcoin is decentralized — except the blocks

Why nobody can ever truly “win” Bitcoin mining

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Stripe acquires crypto wallet provider Privy

Privy said it would still operate as an “independent product” despite the acquisition

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Tokenized money market funds could be the next ‘killer app’

Franklin Templeton’s Roger Bayston tells Blockworks that stablecoins and market funds ‘complement’ each other

by Katherine Ross /