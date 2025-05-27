Tariffs

There are a total of 34 articles associated with Tariffs.
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Parsing the data for hints of US tariff impacts

Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Big Tech stocks extend rally on Chinese tariff pause

Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation in April rose less than expected, but tariff impact remains to be seen

Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin approaches all-time high on tariff news, but headwinds remain

An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front

by Casey Wagner /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

What’s going on with the supply chain? We asked an expert

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Fed holds rates, cites increased risk of setbacks in the labor market, inflation

However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months. 

by Casey Wagner /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking a big week for US economic data

Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US economy shrank in first 3 months of the year as fears of tariff impact grow

Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Trump’s auto tariff reprieve does little to help GM stock after earnings release

General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities dip as investors wait for trade deal updates, Mag 7 earnings

Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsThe Breakdown

Friday charts: The Marvin Minsky moment is here

Have markets been obsessing over the wrong Minsky?

by Byron Gilliam /
Forward Guidance NewsletterOpinion

Trump is telling you to sell US assets

It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance

by Felix Jauvin /
MarketsPolicy

US stocks retreat from session highs as China trade deal remains uncertain

President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump continues criticizing Powell as global leaders stress importance of independence 

Trump is the only sitting president in modern history who has publicly threatened to fire the Fed chair

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Tesla to kick off Mag 7 earnings as more companies withdraw guidance

“Why put a target out there that’s really speculative, not knowing exactly where this environment is going to go?” CarMax CEO Bill Nash said

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities, dollar continue to slip weeks after initial Liberation Day announcement

Tariff swings impact stock market and company outlooks, with Apple and NVidia likely to be affected by China tariffs

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Navigating crypto exposures in a volatile world

While BTC’s year-to-date price drop resembles that of the S&P 500, some crypto stocks have fared way worse

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Markets lower expectations for Fed rate cut amid tariff turmoil

Fed Governor Waller said tariff inflation could be “temporary,” and Chair Powell said the bank will take a “wait-and-see” approach

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Trump administration walks back tariff ‘exemption’ on electronics

Trump says he’s “flexible” on electronic tariffs, and that more developments are “coming up”

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Rough dollar performance and Treasury market selloff close out a tumultuous week

The dollar index is down 3.7% today from Wednesday, and consumer sentiment fell to lower than expected

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation unexpectedly fell last month, but tariffs still loom

Inflation reached a five-month low in March, but 10% blanket levy may impact prices

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The Trump put was struck, but at what cost?

The administration announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs, but the bond market shows signs of trouble

by Felix Jauvin /
MarketsPolicy

US stocks, cryptocurrencies surge on tariff reversal

Dow and S&P 500 post intraday gains we haven’t seen since 2020 following news that Trump will pause tariffs

by Casey Wagner /

