Tariffs
After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway
Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?
Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments
Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet
An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front
Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories
However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months.
Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war
Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries
General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance
Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely
Have markets been obsessing over the wrong Minsky?
It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance
President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday
Trump is the only sitting president in modern history who has publicly threatened to fire the Fed chair
“Why put a target out there that’s really speculative, not knowing exactly where this environment is going to go?” CarMax CEO Bill Nash said
Tariff swings impact stock market and company outlooks, with Apple and NVidia likely to be affected by China tariffs
While BTC’s year-to-date price drop resembles that of the S&P 500, some crypto stocks have fared way worse
Fed Governor Waller said tariff inflation could be “temporary,” and Chair Powell said the bank will take a “wait-and-see” approach
Trump says he’s “flexible” on electronic tariffs, and that more developments are “coming up”
The dollar index is down 3.7% today from Wednesday, and consumer sentiment fell to lower than expected
Inflation reached a five-month low in March, but 10% blanket levy may impact prices
The administration announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs, but the bond market shows signs of trouble
Dow and S&P 500 post intraday gains we haven’t seen since 2020 following news that Trump will pause tariffs