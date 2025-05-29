Court of International Trade halts the Tariff bonanza

In a unanimous decision, the US Court of International Trade has ruled that Trump’s IEEPA tariffs are unlawful

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

President Donald Trump | The White House/"Trump showing a chart with reciprocal tariffs" (CC license), modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

In a major blow to the Trump administration’s pursuit of global sweeping tariffs, the US Court of International Trade ruled that tariffs implemented via IEEPA were unlawful. This includes reciprocal tariffs and Fentanyl-related levies placed on certain countries. 

The breakdown of what’s been impacted can be seen below:

Newsletter

Subscribe to Forward Guidance Newsletter

On net, this move takes the effective tariff rate from 10.4% to approximately 3.4%, as calculated by Bloomberg Economics.

The Trump administration was quick to appeal the decision. The matter now moves to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The government also said it will seek “emergency relief” from the Supreme Court to pause yesterday’s ruling should the appellate court not do so. 

Peter Harrell, attorney at Carnegie Endowment, broke down some of the nuances around the ruling in a post on X:

Loading Tweet..

“The Government,” said Harrell, “has 10 days to comply with the ruling, and has already appealed to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The Appeals Court may stay the CIT decision pending an appeal, but I expect an appeal to move quickly — weeks, not months. 

“If the decision is upheld, importers should eventually be able to get a refund of tariffs paid to date. But the government will probably seek to avoid paying refunds until appeals are exhausted. 

“The CIT’s opinion was elegantly reasoned and complex. It held that the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs are unlawful because if Trump wants to use tariffs to address the trade deficit — the stated basis for the Liberation Day tariffs — he has to use other provisions of law, including Section 122, which authorizes tariffs to deal with balance of payments issues, but which limits tariffs to 15% and 150 days. IEEPA may allow tariffs, but not tariffs to address the trade deficit.”

That point about there being other routes for the Trump administration to pursue to implement tariffs is crucial, as that is likely where the administration’s next vector of attack will come.

In the table below, we can see there are plenty of esoteric avenues that can be pursued for implementing tariffs if the Trump administration is truly committed to doing so:

Overall, this judicial ruling marks the next leg of trade uncertainty, as opposed to a resolution of it. Markets will now need to digest the following: a tariff implementation fight likely heading to the Supreme Courts, more esoteric legal routes to pursue more tariffs and a potential surge in imports hitting US shores as companies try to get in as many goods as they can while tariffs sit at a (likely) temporary floor of 3.4%. 

Where do we go from here? Your guess is as good as mine. Stay nimble.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

Supply ShockWeb3

Why the first Bitcoin billionaire in space sold bitcoin to do it

One small step for man, one giant leap for Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why an acquisition of Circle may be off the table as its IPO approaches

Jay Woods, Chief Global Strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, said it would be “very rare” for an acquisition to happen since the IPO may occur as soon as next week

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Sponsored

Taking back control: M0 is rewiring money for a digital world

Money is one of the most consequential pieces of infrastructure, and M0 believes its architecture should serve builders, not extract from them

article-image

The Breakdown

The monetary power of the periphery: How Dallas defends the dollar

The financial backwaters they laughed at might be the only thing keeping the dollar afloat

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Hyperliquid valued between layer-1 and perps DEX

The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Nvidia earnings in the spotlight

The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close

by Casey Wagner /