Donald Trump
After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway
Silk Road’s founder is jetting off on new adventures, but first, he’s lightening the load by auctioning off personal artifacts
The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot
An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front
Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories
Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing
Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries
Some GOP members have indicated they will hold out on passing a bill that doesn’t include some key provisions
General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance
The president’s picks to lead the SEC and CFTC have been his most impactful crypto decisions so far, law partner says
Have markets been obsessing over the wrong Minsky?
The official website promoting a “Dinner with President TRUMP” pitches the opportunity as “The most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the World”
It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance
President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday
Markets seem to sense the Fed has another tough decade ahead of it — one spent fighting for a certain cause
Trump is the only sitting president in modern history who has publicly threatened to fire the Fed chair
Tariff swings impact stock market and company outlooks, with Apple and NVidia likely to be affected by China tariffs
Trump says he’s “flexible” on electronic tariffs, and that more developments are “coming up”
The dollar index is down 3.7% today from Wednesday, and consumer sentiment fell to lower than expected
The administration announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs, but the bond market shows signs of trouble
Dow and S&P 500 post intraday gains we haven’t seen since 2020 following news that Trump will pause tariffs
10-year yield climbed Tuesday night, with the possibility that basis trade is unwinding
The S&P 500 quickly erased gains spurred by optimism that President Trump may push back the start date for his new tariff policies
Tariff and interest rate concerns overshadowed a positive March jobs report