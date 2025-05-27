Donald Trump

There are a total of 193 articles associated with Donald Trump.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Supply Shock

Ulbricht auction sees $31K BTC ahead of first appearance since release

Silk Road’s founder is jetting off on new adventures, but first, he’s lightening the load by auctioning off personal artifacts

by David Canellis /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The strategic pivot from ‘austerity’ to ‘running it hot’

The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin approaches all-time high on tariff news, but headwinds remain

An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

What’s going on with the supply chain? We asked an expert

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Rep. Waters blocks joint House crypto hearing, cites Trump conflict of interest

Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US economy shrank in first 3 months of the year as fears of tariff impact grow

Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Republicans aren’t on the same page about Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill

Some GOP members have indicated they will hold out on passing a bill that doesn’t include some key provisions

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Trump’s auto tariff reprieve does little to help GM stock after earnings release

General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto movement in Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Personnel is policy’

The president’s picks to lead the SEC and CFTC have been his most impactful crypto decisions so far, law partner says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsThe Breakdown

Friday charts: The Marvin Minsky moment is here

Have markets been obsessing over the wrong Minsky?

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

The Breakdown

Crypto prices dinner with the president

The official website promoting a “Dinner with President TRUMP” pitches the opportunity as “The most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the World”

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterOpinion

Trump is telling you to sell US assets

It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

US stocks retreat from session highs as China trade deal remains uncertain

President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

The Breakdown

Fed independence may be the next major loser

Markets seem to sense the Fed has another tough decade ahead of it — one spent fighting for a certain cause

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump continues criticizing Powell as global leaders stress importance of independence 

Trump is the only sitting president in modern history who has publicly threatened to fire the Fed chair

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities, dollar continue to slip weeks after initial Liberation Day announcement

Tariff swings impact stock market and company outlooks, with Apple and NVidia likely to be affected by China tariffs

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Trump administration walks back tariff ‘exemption’ on electronics

Trump says he’s “flexible” on electronic tariffs, and that more developments are “coming up”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Rough dollar performance and Treasury market selloff close out a tumultuous week

The dollar index is down 3.7% today from Wednesday, and consumer sentiment fell to lower than expected

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The Trump put was struck, but at what cost?

The administration announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs, but the bond market shows signs of trouble

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

US stocks, cryptocurrencies surge on tariff reversal

Dow and S&P 500 post intraday gains we haven’t seen since 2020 following news that Trump will pause tariffs

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Trade war hits Treasurys

10-year yield climbed Tuesday night, with the possibility that basis trade is unwinding

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Stocks whipsaw, BTC holds onto $78K as investors trade on ‘fake news’

The S&P 500 quickly erased gains spurred by optimism that President Trump may push back the start date for his new tariff policies

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities slide as trade war escalates, Powell signals no rate cut

Tariff and interest rate concerns overshadowed a positive March jobs report

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.