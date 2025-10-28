Trump Media unveils prediction market Truth Predict

The Truth Social parent will integrate Crypto.com Derivatives North America, allowing users to trade prediction contracts under federal oversight

by Blockworks /
article-image

FellowNeko/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that it will launch Truth Predict, a prediction-market product built into its Truth Social platform.

The prediction market will launch through an integration with Crypto.com Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse.

Truth Predict will allow users to trade event contracts tied to real-world outcomes, including U.S. elections, interest-rate decisions and sports results. The platform’s real-time price updates will reflect shifting market sentiment as events unfold. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

A beta version will debut “in the near future” before a national rollout, with global expansion to follow once additional regulatory requirements are met.

Under the arrangement, Truth Social and its sister platforms Truth+ and Truth.Fi will integrate with CDNA’s infrastructure, enabling users to convert in-platform rewards called “Truth gems” into Cronos (CRO) tokens for use in prediction contracts. 

The system builds on Trump Media’s existing partnership with Crypto.com to establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury vehicle formed through a proposed SPAC merger.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes said the integration aims to “democratize information” and “turn free speech into actionable foresight.” Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek called prediction markets a “multi-deca-billion dollar opportunity” and said the collaboration aligns social engagement with transparent market sentiment.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

GEODNET: Strengthening RTK Leadership

The RTK market remains critical to enabling centimeter-level positioning accuracy for autonomous technologies, such as Robots, Drones, and Autonomous Cars. GEODNET has maintained its competitive edge against multi-billion dollar incumbents Trimble and Hexagon through differentiated economics and vast geographic coverage.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

DeFiMarkets

MegaETH initial coin offering 3x oversubscribed less than 30 minutes post-launch

The project’s ICO page showed more than $150 million in bids at $3 billion FDV

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

tZERO plans IPO to expand tokenized asset platform

Blockchain infrastructure firm tZERO aims for a public listing to scale its regulated platform for tokenized securities and real-world assets

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

IBM unveils blockchain development platform for governments and institutions

The new IBM–Dfns platform enables banks and governments to manage digital assets securely across 40 blockchains

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

Trump plans to pick Michael Selig to lead CFTC: Report

Selig’s potential nomination signals Trump’s push to align the SEC and CFTC on crypto regulation as market structure laws advance

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

NEAR’s inflation reduction vote fails pass threshold, but it may still be implemented

L1 governance drama

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Markets

Polymarket CMO confirms POLY token and airdrop plans amid U.S. relaunch

Marketing chief Matthew Modabber says Polymarket will debut a utility-focused POLY token after its U.S. app rollout

by Blockworks /