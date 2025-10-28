Trump Media unveils prediction market Truth Predict

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that it will launch Truth Predict, a prediction-market product built into its Truth Social platform.

The prediction market will launch through an integration with Crypto.com Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse.

Truth Predict will allow users to trade event contracts tied to real-world outcomes, including U.S. elections, interest-rate decisions and sports results. The platform’s real-time price updates will reflect shifting market sentiment as events unfold.

A beta version will debut “in the near future” before a national rollout, with global expansion to follow once additional regulatory requirements are met.

Under the arrangement, Truth Social and its sister platforms Truth+ and Truth.Fi will integrate with CDNA’s infrastructure, enabling users to convert in-platform rewards called “Truth gems” into Cronos (CRO) tokens for use in prediction contracts.

The system builds on Trump Media’s existing partnership with Crypto.com to establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury vehicle formed through a proposed SPAC merger.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes said the integration aims to “democratize information” and “turn free speech into actionable foresight.” Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek called prediction markets a “multi-deca-billion dollar opportunity” and said the collaboration aligns social engagement with transparent market sentiment.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

