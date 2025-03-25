Crypto.com

There are a total of 48 articles associated with Crypto.com.
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Making sense of Trump Media’s ETF link-up with Crypto.com

Experts discuss the future of crypto ETFs as Trump puts “money where his mouth is”

by Ben Strack /
DeFiForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto.com launches the US exchange it suspended in 2023 

CEO Kris Marszalek touted the new platform’s “deep liquidity [and] stable banking rails” among other notable features

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump-crypto CEO meeting about appointments, BTC reserve 

Trump’s latest industry rendezvous featured a conversation with Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: The post-election people moves

An industry giant names new global head of growth, while a former bitcoin miner CEO lands advisory role

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

We’re no closer to finding Satoshi Nakamoto

HBO documentary Money Electric presents a fun theory that sadly falls flat

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

SOL, ADA listed in Crypto.com Wells notice

The same tokens were also named as securities in the SEC’s lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

Crypto.com files suit against SEC, discloses Wells notice

Crypto.com said it received a Wells notice from the SEC in late August

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Eminem’s new crypto ad fails to capture the moment, lets it slip

Celebrity crypto ads should only exist if they do something really creative or really silly — Eminem’s ad did neither

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Business

Fireblocks fills out its C-suite after layoffs

Elsewhere, Crypto.com has a new OTC trading head

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessPolicy

Two crypto exchanges now have major payment license in Singapore

License from Monetary Authority of Singapore’s marks completion of the regulatory process there for Blockchain.com and Crypto.com

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto.com sent user $50K by mistake — now wants $76K in return

This isn’t the first time Crypto.com accidentally added more zeros than they intended

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Spain gives Ripio greenlight to offer crypto products

Spain is gradually welcoming more crypto firms, most recently Crypto.com

by James Cirrone /
Business

Crypto.com to suspend US institutional exchange

The decision was made in light of “limited demand” among US institutions because of the “current market landscape”

by James Cirrone /
Business

AI To Be ‘Revolutionary’ for Exchanges: Crypto.com Product Head

The company expects to “weave” artificial intelligence into its exchange, trading products and apps over time to help it keep up with industry’s development

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Crypto Firms Bullish on UAE Entrance — But Now They Wait

Hiring in the UAE is a work in progress as companies seek to secure more licenses following a Dubai regulator’s latest requirements

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Exchange ‘Proof of Reserves’ Not Calming Investor Fears

Crypto.com and OKX saw massive investor outflows despite showing their reserves

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Funds Are SHIB? Crypto.com Reserves Are 20% Memecoin

Dogecoin ripoff shiba inu is a major asset at one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.

by Jon Rice /
Markets

Crypto.com Sent User $6.6M Due to Excel Bungle, Court Hears

A Crypto.com user who mistakenly received a refund worth millions of dollars has claimed they thought the funds were a competition prize

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Crypto.com Sues User After Refunding $10M Instead of $100

Crypto.com reportedly didn’t realise it had sent $10 million to one of its users by mistake for seven months

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto.com Buys South Korean Startups To Compete With Local Giants

Crypto.com recently gained provisional approval to offer services in Singapore and Dubai — now, it’s adding South Korea to the roster

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

India’s Tax Regime Prompts Crypto Companies To Leave

Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore

by Shalini Nagarajan&Bessie Liu /
Markets

Crypto Industry Layoffs May Have Unintended Consequences

Thousands of employees have been let go at the start of this crypto winter, but experts say layoffs are not necessarily the best option for companies

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Crypto.com Receives Approval in Principle To Offer Services in Singapore

Crypto.com’s approval follows closely on its provisional approval for a Virtual Asset MVP License in Dubai

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto.com Parts Ways With NFT Head Following Layoffs

Blockworks exclusive: The NFT unit’s restructuring follows the exchange laying off about 5% of its workforce, or 260 staffers

by Michael Bodley /

