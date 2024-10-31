Molly Jane Zuckerman

Molly Jane Zuckerman is the opinion editor at Blockworks. She previously led educational content at CoinMarketCap and ran the news desk at Cointelegraph. Molly Jane is now based in New York after almost a decade in Russia, and can talk your ear off about Russia lit and detective novels. Contact Molly Jane: [email protected]

recent news by Molly Jane Zuckerman

Opinion

Bitcoin belongs on Broadway?

It’s a play, it’s a musical, it’s a satire, it’s a comedy — it’s Bitcoin’s first time on the small stage

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

‘Cryptomania’ reveals the true cost of SBF’s charitable facade

There’s yet another Sam Bankman-Fried book out there, and I think you should read it

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

OneCoin’s Crypto Queen should be old news

I can’t help thinking about all of the ways that several million dollars could help US law enforcement prevent active crypto scams

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Why we need philosophers to explain bitcoin: A review of ‘Resistance Money’

It’s refreshing to find those who are willing to openly debate bitcoin with evidence and logical reasoning instead of physical combat

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

What do memecoins and meme stocks have in common?: A review of ‘The Trolls of Wall Street’

Doesn’t it sound familiar that a space intended to help the financially disenfranchised ended up in a giant, messy massive money grab?

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Crypto Twitter should stop tweeting weird and terrible things

Let’s not make “tweeting the most explosive thing you can think of” the stereotype of the crypto space anymore

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

The history of NFTs you didn’t know you needed: A review of ‘Token Supremacy’

What I found most compelling in this digital art history is how NFTs are far less revolutionary as an art form than I had believed

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Only a fool would vote on crypto alone

Americans should not prioritize their own selfish financial interests over broader societal and ethical concerns

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Eminem's new crypto ad fails to capture the moment, lets it slip

Celebrity crypto ads should only exist if they do something really creative or really silly — Eminem’s ad did neither

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Crypto’s best use case? Buying goats on Twitter

After seven years in crypto, the best use of this magical internet money I’ve found so far is my 50 USDC purchase of Vincent Van Goat from a Kenyan man I found on Twitter

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Roger Ver was right about Bitcoin

“Hijacking Bitcoin” is a damning indictment of the turmoil and nastiness that plagued the Bitcoin community after Satoshi disappeared

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Given one more chance to defend himself, SBF blew it 

The former FTX CEO was sentenced to 25 years in jail today — and his last words before the court probably did nothing to reduce his jail time

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Slerf investor or not, no one deserves to lose money in crypto

Sending money to an anon wallet, animal-themed memecoin is risky, sure, but that doesn’t mean that you “deserve” to get rugged

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

A memecoin might get the Vegas treatment, but crypto ads rarely age well

Just because your memecoin can raise almost a million dollars to put a Shiba Inu wearing a hat on the Las Vegas Sphere doesn’t mean you should

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Crypto marketing shouldn't be a circus

Just because your brand has the word burn in it doesn’t mean you have to literally set yourself on fire

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

As bitcoin’s price soars, I’m having fun and staying poor

Why I’m not mad that I spent all of my bitcoin on food, rent and tennis lessons

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

How a smart contract gets away with murder: A review of ‘The Oracle’

If you’re looking to learn more about how a blockchain oracle could potentially kill you,this is the book for you

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Delete Bitcoin from your Tinder profile

Valentine’s Day may inspire you to search harder for a partner, but declaring your love of crypto will not find you a perfect match

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Farcaster just might be the new Crypto Twitter

If one of the only ways to save crypto is a return to its subculture roots, then Farcaster seems like it fits the bill

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Crypto bros don’t drink from Stanley cups

Crypto’s lack of fashion sense (and lack of women) makes it clear that Stanley cups are not crypto enthusiasts’ water vehicle of choice

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /