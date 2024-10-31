It’s a play, it’s a musical, it’s a satire, it’s a comedy — it’s Bitcoin’s first time on the small stage
There’s yet another Sam Bankman-Fried book out there, and I think you should read it
I can’t help thinking about all of the ways that several million dollars could help US law enforcement prevent active crypto scams
It’s refreshing to find those who are willing to openly debate bitcoin with evidence and logical reasoning instead of physical combat
Doesn’t it sound familiar that a space intended to help the financially disenfranchised ended up in a giant, messy massive money grab?
Let’s not make “tweeting the most explosive thing you can think of” the stereotype of the crypto space anymore
What I found most compelling in this digital art history is how NFTs are far less revolutionary as an art form than I had believed
Americans should not prioritize their own selfish financial interests over broader societal and ethical concerns
Celebrity crypto ads should only exist if they do something really creative or really silly — Eminem’s ad did neither
After seven years in crypto, the best use of this magical internet money I’ve found so far is my 50 USDC purchase of Vincent Van Goat from a Kenyan man I found on Twitter
“Hijacking Bitcoin” is a damning indictment of the turmoil and nastiness that plagued the Bitcoin community after Satoshi disappeared
The former FTX CEO was sentenced to 25 years in jail today — and his last words before the court probably did nothing to reduce his jail time
Sending money to an anon wallet, animal-themed memecoin is risky, sure, but that doesn’t mean that you “deserve” to get rugged
Just because your memecoin can raise almost a million dollars to put a Shiba Inu wearing a hat on the Las Vegas Sphere doesn’t mean you should
Just because your brand has the word burn in it doesn’t mean you have to literally set yourself on fire
Why I’m not mad that I spent all of my bitcoin on food, rent and tennis lessons
If you’re looking to learn more about how a blockchain oracle could potentially kill you,this is the book for you
Valentine’s Day may inspire you to search harder for a partner, but declaring your love of crypto will not find you a perfect match
If one of the only ways to save crypto is a return to its subculture roots, then Farcaster seems like it fits the bill
Crypto’s lack of fashion sense (and lack of women) makes it clear that Stanley cups are not crypto enthusiasts’ water vehicle of choice