Trump Media finalizes $105M Cronos purchase

Trump Media closed a $105 million agreement with Crypto.com for Cronos tokens

by Blockworks /
article-image

Damien Che/Shutterstock and Adobe

share

Trump Media & Technology Group announced on Friday that it closed a $105 million agreement with Crypto.com to acquire 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens.

The purchase, priced at roughly $0.153 per token, represents about 2% of CRO’s circulating supply and was settled through a 50-50 mix of cash and Trump Media stock. Both the tokens and shares exchanged will be subject to a lock-up period, according to the company’s press release.

The acquired tokens will be held with Crypto.com Custody, its institutional-grade storage service, and staked to generate additional revenue.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Trump Media said the partnership will also integrate CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ platforms as part of a rewards system using Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure.

Devin Nunes, Trump Media’s chairman and CEO, called CRO a “versatile utility” for payments and transfers, while Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek described the deal as the first of many steps to expand adoption of the Cronos blockchain.

The purchase builds on Trump Media’s prior creation of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., which has signed a definitive agreement to merge with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company.

The new entity is designed to serve as a dedicated CRO treasury, targeting up to 19% of the token’s supply. The company presented the move as a long-term strategy to embed Cronos within its media and financial ecosystem, though it also acknowledged forward-looking risks tied to regulation, volatility, and competition in blockchain infrastructure.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (1).png

Research

Aave: Where Narratives Converge

Aave’s revenues have doubled from April lows and are fast approaching all-time highs. With 35% of borrow interest coming from ETH and 55% from stablecoins, Aave is emerging as a powerful proxy as an ETH and stablecoin beta. As looping strategies accelerate growth and Horizon positions the protocol to ride the RWA wave, Aave is shaping up as one of DeFi’s most compelling multi-narrative plays.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

Analysis

Solana continues to search for its champion on Wall Street

A TradFi veteran could be Solana’s best bet at finding its own Michael Saylor

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Fireblocks launches payments network for stablecoins

The crypto infrastructure firm expands into payments with a stablecoin network connecting fintechs, banks, and issuers

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Stripe and Paradigm incubate Tempo blockchain for stablecoin payments

Private testnet aims to deliver low-cost settlement with partners including Visa, Deutsche Bank, and OpenAI

by Blockworks /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana in 8 charts: August edition

Solana saw $78 million in REV for August

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

Onchain AI agents move from demo to deployment

Lit Protocol’s Vincent is shifting agentic finance from toy demos to production rails

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Boerse Stuttgart launches Seturion settlement platform

The new system aims to unify Europe’s fragmented tokenized asset settlement and cut cross-border costs

by Blockworks /