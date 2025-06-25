Risk-on in Solana, even as ceasefire cools tensions

Onchain SOL perps wiped $31 million, outpacing CEX volumes two days in a row

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Akif CUBUK/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

It’s been a wild week out there, with liquidations rocking the market over the weekend and into Monday. 

While Solana volumes spiked, memecoins still held the top spot, defying expectations of a risk-off shift.

The shifting market sands came into clearer focus following the fragile ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel. The deal, unexpectedly brokered by US President Donald Trump, seems to have pulled global markets out of a nosedive.

On Solana, that détente unleashed a wave of forced liquidations, according to reporting from SolanaFloor. Over $31 million in SOL perps were wiped onchain, surpassing even CEX liquidations for the second day in a row. Onchain liquidations exceeded centralized volumes by 96%, clearing the decks for a structural rebound.

While centralized markets found their footing, Solana validator revenue continued to cool, and net staking yields held steady at 7.23%. Supply dynamics began to shift as liquid staking tokens (LSTs) crept upward again, hinting at renewed confidence in passive yield strategies.

Risk is still here. But capital is learning where it wants to live. And increasingly, that seems to be Solana.

The chain has remained the top performer across all L1s and L2s in network revenue for more than 13 weeks now. Developer activity has stayed elevated. And while SOL’s price action remains tethered to macro chop, the fundamentals are quietly diverging.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, retraced from its recent highs, briefly dipping below $100,000 for the first time since early May during the weekend selloff. However, it reclaimed key levels after the ceasefire without triggering a cascade of further liquidations. Capital appears to be rotating within crypto, not exiting it.

This week’s activity exposed a deeper rotation in how capital behaves under stress. In the face of macro risk, Solana mostly saw reallocation rather than outflows. Liquidity stayed onchain, stablecoin volume surged and perp infrastructure absorbed volatility faster than centralized markets did.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Scaling Web Performance: Decentralized CDNs

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Peter Todd tells Permissionless why people don’t care about Bitcoin

Do stablecoins validate “crypto” beyond Bitcoin?

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Paxos is seeing an ‘influx of demand’ for stablecoin infrastructure

Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at Paxos, told Blockworks that firms are recognizing a need for stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

Permissionless IV, Day I takeaways

The future of crypto isn’t just going to happen

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Yield.xyz nets $5M Multicoin bet to eliminate ‘backend Frankensteins’

The rebranded infrastructure company offers more than 200 Solana yield integrations

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Solana-based StarFun lets projects raise capital with crypto

StarFun founder says VC intros shouldn’t be needed to start a crypto business — and is looking for $2.5 million in funding

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Yield protocol infiniFi replicates fractional reserve banking onchain

infiniFi is putting risk onchain, with depositors able to opt for different yields

by Donovan Choy /