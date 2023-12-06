Iran
“Iran Unchained” launched a new version of its grant platform to make donations to activists easier
Iran has faced rolling blackouts and water shortages due to heatwaves, often pointing to crypto mining as a major cause of surging demand
Iran will commonly use crypto to settle import orders by the end of next month, tweeted the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization
Traders in sanctioned jurisdictions such as Iran can dodge Binance’s geoblocking with VPNs, noted the exchange’s global head of sanctions
Power shortages have prompted the government to halt mining operations for the third time in a year
A mechanism will reportedly be put in place enabling local merchants to settle payments with international partners through the use of crypto
