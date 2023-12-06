Iran

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Iran.
article-image

Web3

Grant program aims to overthrow Iran’s Islamic Republic with crypto

“Iran Unchained” launched a new version of its grant platform to make donations to activists easier

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

It’s Over 9,000: Crypto Mining Rigs Seized in Iran This Year

Iran has faced rolling blackouts and water shortages due to heatwaves, often pointing to crypto mining as a major cause of surging demand

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Iran Inks First Import Order Paid With Crypto

Iran will commonly use crypto to settle import orders by the end of next month, tweeted the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Crypto Traders in Iran Skirted Binance Ban Following US Sanctions

Traders in sanctioned jurisdictions such as Iran can dodge Binance’s geoblocking with VPNs, noted the exchange’s global head of sanctions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Iran Cracks Down on Crypto Miners as Electricity Demand Surges

Power shortages have prompted the government to halt mining operations for the third time in a year

by Jocelyn Yang&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Iran’s Central Bank, Ministry of Industry to Allow Crypto Payments for Foreign Trade Settlements

A mechanism will reportedly be put in place enabling local merchants to settle payments with international partners through the use of crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

El Salvador Approves Bitcoin as Legal Tender in “Supermajority”

The “Bitcoin Law” has been approved four days after El Salvador’s President Nayib Buekele announced plans to send a law to legislation to make bitcoin legal tender, making it the first country in the world to formally adopt the cryptocurrency.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.