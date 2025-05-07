Federal Reserve

Fed holds rates, cites increased risk of setbacks in the labor market, inflation

However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months. 

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

US stocks retreat from session highs as China trade deal remains uncertain

President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
The Breakdown

Fed independence may be the next major loser

Markets seem to sense the Fed has another tough decade ahead of it — one spent fighting for a certain cause

by Byron Gilliam /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump continues criticizing Powell as global leaders stress importance of independence 

Trump is the only sitting president in modern history who has publicly threatened to fire the Fed chair

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Markets lower expectations for Fed rate cut amid tariff turmoil

Fed Governor Waller said tariff inflation could be “temporary,” and Chair Powell said the bank will take a “wait-and-see” approach

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities slide as trade war escalates, Powell signals no rate cut

Tariff and interest rate concerns overshadowed a positive March jobs report

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation, consumer spending misses push US stocks lower 

The recent action paints an uncertain picture for future monetary policy moves

by Casey Wagner /
PolicySupply Shock

Bitcoin investor who bought at $0.25 says US will never buy 5 million BTC

Trace Mayer warns that the government shouldn’t “smash buy” without a long-term strategy

by Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin price up 1,300% since the Fed said it had ‘infinite cash’

A wild BearWhale has also been spotted more than 10 years after the original

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Analysts warn we aren’t yet in ‘Fed put’ territory ahead of FOMC meeting

Cuts to interest rates unlikely as officials weigh labor market data and Trump tariffs take effect

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The Fed’s job did not just get easier 

Latest PCE data inched down just slightly in January, but we remain a ways off from the Fed’s 2% target

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

FOMC minutes hint at end of quantitative tightening

January’s FOMC minutes shed light on what the Fed thinks about its bank reserves and its ongoing campaign of QT

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The cutting cycle is dead. Long live the cutting cycle

A lot has changed in the six months since the Fed decided to cut rates

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Why the outlook for Treasury yields remains uncertain 

If yields move too much higher, recessionary fears could come back and send stocks go down

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Fed holds interest rates after trio of cuts 

The unemployment rate has “stabilized” and the labor market is “solid,” officials said

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

It’s Fed Decision Day Eve. All anyone can talk about is the AI selloff.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek spurred a $1 trillion rout in US and European tech stocks yesterday

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

(Almost) end-of-year price update, outlook

Some were eyeing the $125,000 level for BTC at the end of 2024, while others did warn of a pullback

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Recapping the Fed flip-flop of 2024

Over one year it felt like we’ve been through five different versions of the Fed

by Felix Jauvin /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Why rate changes impact the US, Canadian economies differently

Reflecting on the two worlds I live in poses an interesting vignette

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Fed’s preferred inflation reading is as expected, but shows prices are sticky 

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge showed that prices increased 0.2% from September and 2.3% annually

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

CPI sets the stage for more of the same from the Fed in December

The latest data should assure investors that the Fed will continue on its easing path through the end of the year

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Chair Powell says he won’t step aside if Trump asks 

There are a few possible outcomes now that Trump will be moving back to Washington in January

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

In a surprise to no one, Fed cuts rates by 25bps

Odds of a second 25bps cut in December are now at 66%, according to CME Group

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

GDP estimates boost hopes for a soft landing 

Markets are, unsurprisingly, still all but certain (96% sure) the Fed will opt for another 25bps interest rate cut next month

by Casey Wagner /

