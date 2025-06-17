FOMC preview: What to expect in Powell’s final months

With Chair Powell’s term set to end in May 2026, there are a few different paths he could take

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell | Federalreserve/"Chair-Powell-ECC-Hilton-PHX7176″ (CC license)

share

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

US equities and bitcoin were in the red Tuesday afternoon as conflict in the Middle East stretched into a fifth day. Investors are also waiting to hear from the FOMC tomorrow about their interest rate decision and, more importantly, what the committee’s latest Summary of Economic Projections has to say. 

Bitcoin had lost 2.7% over the day at 2 p.m. ET, hovering around $104,000. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened lower and were trading 0.8% and 0.9% lower, respectively, at that time. 

All signs point to the Fed holding interest rates tomorrow. And probably again in July. Should the Israel-Iran conflict lead to sustained higher oil prices, the FOMC’s timeline for cutting rates could be delayed further. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to Forward Guidance Newsletter

Speaking of that timeline, we’ll know a lot more tomorrow. The updated dot plot will tell us where committee members see rates ending 2025, plus where they think the unemployment rate, GDP and PCE are headed. 

In March, most FOMC members reported expecting interest rates to land at 3.75–4% by the end of 2025. With the current rate being 4.25–4.5%, this means committee members expected two 25 basis point cuts (or one 50bps decrease) by December. 

We know that the first few post-Liberation Day inflation data points have come in mild, milder than committee members had expected. Even so, should the market’s expectations for inflation increase, the Fed is going to get concerned. When businesses and consumers expect prices to rise, it’s like a self-fulfilling prophecy. 

It’s also worth noting that Chair Powell is probably in his final lap as head of the Fed. His term ends on May 23, 2026, and based on Trump’s past comments, we doubt Powell will be renominated. 

There are eight (including this week’s) FOMC meetings between now and Powell’s presumed departure.

Secured overnight financing rate futures, which provide an avenue for investors to bet on the future of monetary policy, suggest that markets envision Powell cutting rates before the end of his term. Trading volumes on June 2026 options contracts have increased in recent months, per CME Group data. 

Historically, though, outgoing Fed Chairs tended to spend their final year being more hawkish. Janet Yellen raised rates three times in the last 12 months of her term. Alan Greenspan, whose final year as Chair was in 2005, issued four hikes. Of course, these were during times of stable growth and low inflation. 

In Powell’s case, the most hawkish move of all would be to raise rates this year. We (and markets) are all but certain that will not happen. What he might do instead, which would still be fairly hawkish, would be to delay rate cuts. “Higher for longer.”  

All that said, should you buy options? I’m not in the business of offering investment advice, so I’ll hold my tongue, mostly. 

My advice is to wait until Powell’s press conference tomorrow. We’ll have a better idea of what the Fed Chair is thinking then.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (8).png

Research

Solana Meta Aggregators

Meta-aggregators like Titan and Kamino Swap improve price execution for users, making the Solana swapping landscape more competitive. Jupiter has incorporated meta-aggregation features into its latest routing engine to keep users on its front end (own the user, own the flow). At large, teams are treating swaps as a commoditized complement, offering incredibly cheap or free swaps to own the end-user and increase demand for high-margin product offerings (multi-product DeFi). On another note, the divergence in the concentration of aggregator volume between DEXs suggests increased specialization at the DEX layer by asset type.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana gets new hybrid DEX from Bybit

The Byreal DEX will use both centralized and decentralized liquidity sources to route trades

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto ETF filings multiply ahead of SEC index fund decision

Last week’s solana ETF amendments points to “some sort of push from the SEC to get things organized,” a person familiar tells Blockworks.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

PolicyThe Drop

Do crypto teams still need offshore foundations?

Attorneys weigh in on the issue in light of a changing US regulatory environment

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ETH as digital oil is a tough sell

A new report by top Ethereum stakeholders projects ETH at $8000

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

OpinionSupply Shock

You’ll know Bitcoin has won when it’s suddenly boring

Onboarding the world to Bitcoin takes a series of firsts

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Can the rise in crypto treasury companies spark an alt season?

If we get an altcoin season, it’ll be focused on tokens deemed “ fundamentally valuable enough for traditional public money and capital” to get involved with

by Katherine Ross /