Jerome Powell
However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months.
President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday
Markets seem to sense the Fed has another tough decade ahead of it — one spent fighting for a certain cause
Trump is the only sitting president in modern history who has publicly threatened to fire the Fed chair
Fed Governor Waller said tariff inflation could be “temporary,” and Chair Powell said the bank will take a “wait-and-see” approach
Markets react to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at yesterday’s FOMC meeting
Senators yesterday grilled Powell on everything from the dismantling of the CFPB to Trump’s tariff policies
While the figure may show consumer resilience, some argue the boost in spending is just a reflection of higher prices
There are a few possible outcomes now that Trump will be moving back to Washington in January
Bitcoin’s price saw a bump above $60,700 in the minutes following the rate cut announcement
The decision comes “in light of the progress on inflation and the balance of risks,” according to an FOMC statement
Some believe a rate cut of 50 basis points could spark investor fears of a recession and increase volatility. Others think differently.
Plus, a deeper look into the SEC’s latest victim facing claims as an unregistered security
Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would cut interest rates at its next policy-setting meeting in September
Powell, as expected, did not give any hints as to the size of September’s rate cut, but markets seem more confident that a 50 bps cut could be in the cards
Plus, the key bitcoin price levels to watch
Thursday’s CPI report shows prices are coming down more quickly than analysts had anticipated, renewing hope that central bankers will cut rates in the fall
Meanwhile, stocks rally after Jerome Powell finishes his Capitol Hill tour
Plus, a look into ETH ETF fees and a spicy exchange from this morning’s Senate Banking Committee hearing
Plus, what Fed Chair Jerome Powell said about interest rates and inflation
Bitcoin retook $68,000 Thursday, rallying close to 4% in 24-hours while ether gained 2% to sit around $3,400
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively, while bitcoin and ether inched their way into the green
The US labor market added more jobs than expected in January, leaving analysts and investors doubting that an interest rate cut will come in March
Markets dipped during Powell’s Wednesday press conference but recovered Thursday to around pre-rate decision levels