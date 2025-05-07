Jerome Powell

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Fed holds rates, cites increased risk of setbacks in the labor market, inflation

However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months. 

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

US stocks retreat from session highs as China trade deal remains uncertain

President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
The Breakdown

Fed independence may be the next major loser

Markets seem to sense the Fed has another tough decade ahead of it — one spent fighting for a certain cause

by Byron Gilliam /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump continues criticizing Powell as global leaders stress importance of independence 

Trump is the only sitting president in modern history who has publicly threatened to fire the Fed chair

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Markets lower expectations for Fed rate cut amid tariff turmoil

Fed Governor Waller said tariff inflation could be “temporary,” and Chair Powell said the bank will take a “wait-and-see” approach

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Powell describes ‘tariff inflation’ as potentially ‘transitory’

Markets react to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at yesterday’s FOMC meeting

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Jerome Powell gets grilled on the Hill

Senators yesterday grilled Powell on everything from the dismantling of the CFPB to Trump’s tariff policies

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Q4 GDP declined, consumer spending grew 

While the figure may show consumer resilience, some argue the boost in spending is just a reflection of higher prices

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Chair Powell says he won’t step aside if Trump asks 

There are a few possible outcomes now that Trump will be moving back to Washington in January

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Powell pitches 50 bps rate cut to support ‘strength of the economy and the labor market’

Bitcoin’s price saw a bump above $60,700 in the minutes following the rate cut announcement

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Markets

First Fed interest rate cut in 4 years sized at 50 bps

The decision comes “in light of the progress on inflation and the balance of risks,” according to an FOMC statement

by Ben Strack /
Markets

What to watch for heading into the next Fed rate decision

Some believe a rate cut of 50 basis points could spark investor fears of a recession and increase volatility. Others think differently.

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Jerome Powell is ‘dovish across the board’: Unpacking the Jackson pivot

Plus, a deeper look into the SEC’s latest victim facing claims as an unregistered security

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

One month in the books for US spot ETH ETFs

Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would cut interest rates at its next policy-setting meeting in September

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Policy

Powell confirms September rate cut, stocks and cryptos rally

Powell, as expected, did not give any hints as to the size of September’s rate cut, but markets seem more confident that a 50 bps cut could be in the cards

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Eyes and ears on Jackson Hole ahead of Powell address

Plus, the key bitcoin price levels to watch

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Markets

Inflation print comes in cooler than expected, stocks flat

Thursday’s CPI report shows prices are coming down more quickly than analysts had anticipated, renewing hope that central bankers will cut rates in the fall

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto may seem down, but here’s why analysts remain optimistic

Meanwhile, stocks rally after Jerome Powell finishes his Capitol Hill tour

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Are rate cuts bearish for risk assets?

Plus, a look into ETH ETF fees and a spicy exchange from this morning’s Senate Banking Committee hearing

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: What a Republican sweep would mean for markets

Plus, what Fed Chair Jerome Powell said about interest rates and inflation

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner /
Markets

Cryptocurrencies, stocks bounce as Powell calms traders 

Bitcoin retook $68,000 Thursday, rallying close to 4% in 24-hours while ether gained 2% to sit around $3,400

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Equities rally, crypto trades sideways as Powell visits the Senate

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively, while bitcoin and ether inched their way into the green

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin hovers around $43k on latest jobs data

The US labor market added more jobs than expected in January, leaving analysts and investors doubting that an interest rate cut will come in March

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

BTC just below $43k, ETH at $2.3k as risk-off sentiment grows

Markets dipped during Powell’s Wednesday press conference but recovered Thursday to around pre-rate decision levels

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.