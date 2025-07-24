How inflation breakevens signal eroding Fed independence

As the Trump administration continues to test Fed independence, markets are beginning to react

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Aha-Soft and Ruslan Lytvyn/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

This morning, I had the good fortune of interviewing Jens Nordvig.

The interview will be out tomorrow, but I wanted to give a teaser around something incredibly important: Fed independence.

Nordvig is the founder of Exante Data and was previously managing director at Goldman Sachs, senior investment associate at Bridgewater, and head of fixed income research at Nomura. 

At this point, everyone knows that President Trump doesn’t like Jerome Powell very much and thinks interest rates should be meaningfully lower

Specifically, the lens of criticism has shifted from the traditional dual mandate of the Fed — stable prices and maximum employment — toward what fiscal authorities view as a more relevant mandate, managing the debt load of the US government. One of the key arguments being made is that the Fed should lower interest rates so that interest payments on US debt come lower, thereby lowering the fiscal deficit. 

This subordination of monetary policy to fiscal priorities of debt load management is what I view as the more correct definition of fiscal dominance. 

Fiscal authorities set policy, and monetary authorities are there simply to make it the least painful. Nothing more, nothing less.

The last time that this happened was in the 1940s, when the Fed formally employed yield-curve control to cap rates at certain levels and its primary purpose was to buy US debt and manage the debt load. This regime ended in earnest with the Fed Treasury accord of 1951, which reinstilled Fed independence. Ever since those accords, we’ve been in an era of monetary dominance. 

We are now in the early innings of this transition.

The primary risk associated with dwindling Fed independence is the potential for inflation expectations to become unanchored. In simple words, this looks like inflation concerns being instilled in society and a common realization that the Fed cannot get a meaningful handle on those inflation expectations. 

In practice, the traditional goal of central banks having a 2% target for inflation serves as a codified intention to prevent inflation expectations becoming unanchored.

Unfortunately, this slow but steady erosion of Fed independence by the Trump administration is already beginning to percolate into inflation expectations, and the risk of these becoming unanchored is increasing meaningfully. 

Jens brought a fascinating chart to our discussion that highlights this emerging dynamic. 

The chart below shows the cumulative and predicted changes in five-year US breakeven rates, both as predicted by changes in oil and independent variables:

Typically, breakevens track the price of oil since it’s the largest driver of inflation. What’s concerning right now is that breakevens are surging while oil is hardly moving and, if anything, is declining. 

In Jens’ view, this is a distillation of the market beginning to price-in, and become concerned with, inflation expectations becoming unanchored as Fed independence erodes. 

With Powell’s term ending in the winter of 2026, keep an eye on this market and whether this concern accelerates. The bedrock of the financial system depends on these expectations remaining well-anchored.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (3).png

Research

Pear Protocol : Hyperliquid Pivot

Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Japan, US strike trade deal that leaves US car makers out

With these levies, it’s cheaper for Japanese manufacturers to send cars to the US than it is for domestic makers to import parts from other countries

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

OpinionThe Drop

The case for how crypto can Stop Killing Games

Blockchains, when done right, are built to last forever

by David Canellis /
article-image

Supply Shock

Why Bitcoin’s biggest mixer walked away from ‘huge profits’

The writing was on the wall for BitMixer

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

84% of GPs and LPs are ‘optimistic’ about crypto markets: Survey

A Barnes & Thornburg survey shows that the regulatory clarity for crypto is leading to an uptick in interest from investment professionals

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

Can belief be a business model?

Retail investors once paid irrational premiums to bet on a bond king. Now they’re doing it for crypto kings

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Equity-fueled firms weaponize volatility to amass SOL

DeFi Dev nears 1 million SOL with $19 million in share proceeds

by Jeff Albus /