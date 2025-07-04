For the US labor market, June data was mixed

The ADP’s print and the Department of Labor’s report show different pictures, and use different metrics

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Mark Van Scyoc/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

It may have been a short trading week, but on the economic data front, things have been very busy. 

The US labor market was in full focus, first with the ADP’s print on Wednesday and then the Department of Labor’s report on Thursday. 

Here’s a recap:

June ADP report shows private-sector payroll decrease

The June ADP employment report came in remarkably lower than projections. Analysts expected the private sector to add 100,000 positions, but in reality, payrolls decreased by 33,000, according to ADP.

It’s the first negative print since March 2023, although the figure has declined every month since March 2025. Take this with a grain of salt, though. A government employment report painted a different picture (more on that later).

Jobless claims lower than expected

Initial jobless claims for the week ended June 28 came in lower, at 233,000. This compares 240,000 expected and 237,000 the week prior. It’s the softest reading in six weeks, but the figure still remains elevated compared to this time last year.

Summer is typically volatile for unemployment figures, so keep that in mind for the coming weeks. 

BLS employment report shows payroll growth

The Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics June employment report showed public and private payrolls grew by 147,000, outpacing expectations (~110,000). This comes in line with the 12‑month average (~146,000), while the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1% as participation fell slightly.

Sectors that saw the most growth were state/local government (+73,000) and healthcare (+39,000). Private‑sector hiring slowed, coming in at 74,000 — its weakest since October. 

This is, of course, much higher than the figure reported by ADP, but it’s not terribly uncommon for these two reports to come in mixed (they have different data reporting cutoffs, methodologies, etc).

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Scaling Web Performance: Decentralized CDNs

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

‘The world supercomputer’: Nexus activates final testnet for AI-ready blockchain

Buzzwords include: succinct universal proofs, zkVM, incrementally verifiable computation, distributed supercomputer and agentic AI

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

MarketsSupply Shock

Bitcoin already sets all-time high against the US dollar index

US dollars might technically be worth less, but it’s still good news

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Consumer crypto is having a moment

Apps are doing well, as is casino gaming, says Tom Schmidt of Dragonfly

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Sponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Machine DeFi

Machine DeFi brings programmable peer-to-peer finance into contact with tangible machines that generate real-world value

article-image

The Breakdown

Crypto brings private markets to the public

What happens to your investment portfolio when the companies driving returns are no longer in it?

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana ETF bump fizzles after $161 price spike

Wow, the ETF hype sure didn’t last long

by Jeff Albus /