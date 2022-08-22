employment

Markets

Voyager Creditors Object to Bankrupt Firm’s Plan to Reward Key Staff

Creditors don’t believe Voyager’s key employees need to be incentivized with a $1.9 million package in a tough job market

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: T. Rowe Price Adds Digital Assets Strategy Head

Former WisdomTree director of digital assets and commodity operations joins largest crypto exchange

by Ben Strack /
Markets

As Crypto Rallies on Strong Jobs Data, Analysts Speculate on Powell’s Next Move

The Fed has kept an eye on labor statistics in recent months with the hopes of gauging the odds of a recession

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Job Security a Growing Concern as Crypto Layoffs Continue

Swaths of employees in the crypto space have been let go from their jobs this month

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Latest in Hiring: Ex-Bank of England Exec Jumps Into Crypto

Former pro at Meta, SoftBank joins Singapore-based blockchain gaming company

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Are People Leaving Their Tech Jobs for Web3?

Big tech is losing some top talent to blockchain companies

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Wages Jump, Inflation and Signs of Stress

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and co-host, Mark Yusko.

by Liz Coyne /

