Tornado Cash trial is now in the jury’s hands

After lengthy closing arguments on Wednesday, the case is now in the hands of 12 jurors

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

CHIARI VFX/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

The presentation portion of Roman Storm’s criminal trial came to a close Wednesday afternoon with the prosecution and defense each making their final pleas to the jury. 

Both sides spent over 90 minutes on their closing arguments. The government opted to close with an additional 45-minute rebuttal. Attorneys on both sides focused on the same essential facts of the case, but urged the jury to come to different conclusions. 

“This is a story about greed,” government attorney Benjamin Gianforti said at the beginning of his closing arguments. “It’s a story about helping criminals hide bags and bags of money.” 

“Tornado Cash made dirty money clean money, and made it impossible to tell the difference,” he added. 

The defense does not argue the truth of this second statement: they admit that criminals did use Tornado Cash for illicit activities, but this was never Storm’s intent in creating the software. 

Storm created Tornado Cash to give users the ability to keep their financial transactions private, defense attorney David Patton told the jury. 

“Did that also make it extremely useful to criminals? You bet it did,” Patton said. 

The “privacy argument,” prosecutor Nathan Rehn said during the government’s rebuttal, is simply a “cover story.” 

Storm not only knew criminals were using Tornado Cash to launder money, he supported them, Rehn argued. 

The government presented messages to the jury in which Storm calls reports of hackers using Tornado Cash “advertising.” They also submitted photos of Storm and his co-developers wearing Tornado Cash T-shirts with images of a laundry machine. 

These messages and photos are a mischaracterization, Patton later insisted. The shirts were a joke, and there are many communications that show Storm was not “celebrating hackers’ use of Tornado Cash.” 

As for the prosecution’s claims that Storm “made millions” from Tornado Cash, the defense again maintained that this was a misleading portrayal of reality. The money Storm made came from selling the TORN token, which, Patton added, lost value when reports of criminals using Tornado Cash surfaced. 

“They weren’t getting a cut” of money hackers laundered through Tornado Cash, nor did developers charge fees for using the software, Patton added. 

After two weeks of witness testimony, jurors received charge instructions late Wednesday afternoon, the final step before the group heads to the deliberation room.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Pipe Network Valuation and Market Positioning

Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Record crypto product inflows in July brings ETH demand into focus

Inflows for crypto investment offerings in July hit $11.2 billion last week — well above the prior record of $7.6 billion

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

What would a dovish Fed look like?

Markets want a September rate cut. Here’s the language we’ll be watching

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Linea previews ETH-first roadmap

The network is pursuing a yield-bearing ETH bridge, fee burns and massive token allocation

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Not every firm has the brand power to launch a stablecoin: Core VC

Core’s David Roos says that there won’t be ‘thousands’ of stablecoins launched at once

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

What blockchain investors can learn from Costco

Some businesses run on low margins by choice. Others do it because they have no choice.

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana roadmap targets market microstructure with ACE

BAM, DoubleZero and Alpenglow will drive the new upgrades

by Jeff Albus /