Tornado Cash
Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July
OFAC sanctioned Tornado Cash in 2022, claiming the mixer had been used to launder more than $7 billion in crypto
Jerry Brito and Robin Weisman will step down from their positions at the end of the year following 10 years with Coin Center
Plus, the latest PCE data reinforces expectations of continued dovish Fed policy
The case against Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm for alleged money laundering and sanctions violations will continue, judge rules
New study from the New York Federal Reserve shows Tornado Cash is still a “viable” privacy tool despite government sanctions
The US government is looking to seriously inhibit people from using and accessing crypto mixing services
Alexey Pertsev’s verdict by a Dutch Court shouldn’t impact Roman Storm’s upcoming trial, CoinCenter’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says
Plus: The Tornado Cash case continues and Farcaster’s devs are now unicorns
Roman Sterlingov was originally arrested in 2021
Illicit addresses sent $22.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2023, a 29.5% decrease from 2022, according to the latest report from Chainalysis
Plaintiffs in two cases are bringing their battle against the US Treasury Department to federal appellate courts
Swan’s banking and custodial partners “will no longer service clients who directly interact with bitcoin mixing services” the company told users Friday
The proposed rule mandates that regulated financial entities flag transactions suspected of involving crypto mixing, especially those with international implications
The Tornado Cash story tells us that Web3 users want privacy and regulators want compliance — but there’s a way to have both
Cherry picking or smart legal analysis? Attorneys clash over how to interpret FinCEN guidance in light of Tornado Cash indictment
Should crypto developers be held liable if their tech is used for criminal behavior?
Two founders are charged with money laundering a week after a judge opted to back up sanctions against Tornado Cash
Peter Van Valkenburgh argues that the indictment against Tornado Cash contradicts FinCEN guidelines
The inclusion of Roman Semenov on the sanctions list marks an escalation of the US government’s previous investigations into the crypto mixer
US Judge Robert Pitman ruled that Tornado Cash is a “person” under law, referencing its founders, developers and DAO
Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s prosecution sends a warning to attackers, while US sanctions against Tornado Cash raise risks for laundering stolen funds, according to TRM Labs