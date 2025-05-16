Tornado Cash

Empire NewsletterPolicy

DOJ moves forward with trial for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm

Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Appeals court rules against OFAC, says Tornado Cash sanctions unlawful 

OFAC sanctioned Tornado Cash in 2022, claiming the mixer had been used to launder more than $7 billion in crypto

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Coin Center senior staff to step down at end of year 

Jerry Brito and Robin Weisman will step down from their positions at the end of the year following 10 years with Coin Center

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Judge rules Tornado Cash is not protected under the First Amendment

Plus, the latest PCE data reinforces expectations of continued dovish Fed policy

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Tornado Cash founder 

The case against Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm for alleged money laundering and sanctions violations will continue, judge rules

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Tornado Cash sanction cooperation was “mixed,” NY Fed finds 

New study from the New York Federal Reserve shows Tornado Cash is still a “viable” privacy tool despite government sanctions

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Crypto mixers have their day in court

The US government is looking to seriously inhibit people from using and accessing crypto mixing services

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Alexey Pertsev found guilty of money laundering, faces 64 months in prison

Alexey Pertsev’s verdict by a Dutch Court shouldn’t impact Roman Storm’s upcoming trial, CoinCenter’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: It’s memecoins all the way down

Is it time to treat memecoin launches as the new standard moving forward?

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Web3

Why Custodia’s loss isn’t the end of its Fed fight

Plus: The Tornado Cash case continues and Farcaster’s devs are now unicorns

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Opinion

BlackRock clearly wants to take crypto seriously. Too bad it’s forever silly.

It’s taken years for BlackRock to start working with Ethereum — and crypto ruined it within minutes

by David Canellis /
Policy

Crypto mixer creator found guilty, lawyer to appeal verdict

Roman Sterlingov was originally arrested in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto money laundering activity down 29% from 2022: Chainalysis 

Illicit addresses sent $22.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2023, a 29.5% decrease from 2022, according to the latest report from Chainalysis

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Tornado Cash plaintiffs seek appeals after federal court losses

Plaintiffs in two cases are bringing their battle against the US Treasury Department to federal appellate courts

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Swan tells customers its partners have 0 tolerance for mixing services 

Swan’s banking and custodial partners “will no longer service clients who directly interact with bitcoin mixing services” the company told users Friday

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

FinCEN seeks tighter controls on crypto mixing services

The proposed rule mandates that regulated financial entities flag transactions suspected of involving crypto mixing, especially those with international implications

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

Tornado Cash got wrecked, and we could have prevented it

The Tornado Cash story tells us that Web3 users want privacy and regulators want compliance — but there’s a way to have both

by Julian Deschler /
Policy

Attorneys say DOJ’s Tornado Cash charges contradicted FinCEN guidance

Cherry picking or smart legal analysis? Attorneys clash over how to interpret FinCEN guidance in light of Tornado Cash indictment

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

Tornado Cash arrests spur privacy debate

Should crypto developers be held liable if their tech is used for criminal behavior?

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

Crypto advocates still disagree with Tornado Cash sanctions, but some say criminals must be charged

Two founders are charged with money laundering a week after a judge opted to back up sanctions against Tornado Cash

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Coin Center raises legal questions over Tornado Cash co-founders’ indictment

Peter Van Valkenburgh argues that the indictment against Tornado Cash contradicts FinCEN guidelines

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

DOJ arrests Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, OFAC sanctions Roman Semenov

The inclusion of Roman Semenov on the sanctions list marks an escalation of the US government’s previous investigations into the crypto mixer

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Judge backs US Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions controversy

US Judge Robert Pitman ruled that Tornado Cash is a “person” under law, referencing its founders, developers and DAO

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Arrests and Sanctions Drove Lower Crypto Hacks in Q1

Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s prosecution sends a warning to attackers, while US sanctions against Tornado Cash raise risks for laundering stolen funds, according to TRM Labs

by Shalini Nagarajan /

