Appeals court grants motion to dismiss in Tornado Cash suit

This doesn’t change the fact that co-founder Roman Storm is facing a trial starting next week

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Amerigo_images/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals signed off on a joint motion previously filed by both the Treasury Department and Coin Center to dismiss Coin Center’s appeal challenging the Tornado Cash sanctions. 

It’s yet another sign of how far we’ve come, given that the government willingly removed those sanctions back in March. Attorneys for the government argued in the motion to dismiss that their willing decision made the case “moot.”

Now, while the government has clearly made strides in its acceptance of crypto, I should also point out that another case did help push it to make its decision. 

Earlier this year, in a Western Texas court, a judge ruled that the “action is unlawful and is therefore set aside” and barred the government from enforcing the sanctions if they chose not to appeal (and that time period to appeal ended on June 28). 

“The parties have conferred about the effect of these developments on this appeal. The government’s view is that OFAC’s rescission of the designation moots this appeal. Plaintiffs’ view is that this appeal will become moot after the Texas judgment becomes final and unappealable,” Coin Center and the government wrote in the motion. 

Loading Tweet..

All of this is great, right? Years of court battles and money on lawyers have finally ended in outcomes that push crypto forward. 

But the big catch is that this decision unfortunately doesn’t stop the trial proceeding against Tornado Cash’s founder, Roman Storm, which is set to start next Monday, July 14. 

Loading Tweet..

Storm and his lawyers will have to prove to a jury that he didn’t knowingly create or operate a money-transmitting business when he and co-founder Roman Semenov wrote the code for Tornado Cash.

“The irrationality and unfairness of these charges cannot be overstated. The Treasury Department has long recognized that developers who publish software are not money transmitters,” Paradigm’s Katie Biber wrote last month. 

The stakes are high, she further argued, because this case could have lasting repercussions for developers in crypto. 

So while we’re clearly making strides in the mass acceptance of crypto, it’s clear we still have a ways to go, and next week’s trial sets up a big battle. One that we all have to pay attention to.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Scaling Web Performance: Decentralized CDNs

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin starts week near record high as 80K BTC moves after 14 years

As Satoshi-era wallets saw over $8 billion worth of BTC on the move, Congress is gearing up for “Crypto Week”

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s journey to the mainstream started 15 years ago

Bitcoin’s runaway success was partly driven by Slashdot

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Venture capital funding tops $2.8B in June

Blockworks Research data shows that VC spending is back on the rise after a slow May

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in all-stock deal

After rejecting a bid from the AI cloud-computing startup last year, Core Scientific agreed to be acquired in a deal expected to close by Q4 2025

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Sponsored

Plume Network brings real-world yield to TRON’s global payment ecosystem

Plume’s collaboration with TRON will unlock cross-chain RWA yield for one of the world’s largest blockchain ecosystems

article-image

The Breakdown

The other American Revolution: Fiat currency

Who needs gold when you have taxes?

by Byron Gilliam /