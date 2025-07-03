Bitcoin already sets all-time high against the US dollar index

US dollars might technically be worth less, but it’s still good news

by David Canellis /
article-image

Mc_Cloud/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

You might know that the US dollar has been pummeled this year. 

The DXY index — which prices the greenback against a basket of currencies — is down 12% since mid-January, practically erasing all of its gains over the past five years.

Granted, DXY has its problems. It’s heavily skewed toward the dollar’s exchange rate in Europe, with more than half of its weight assigned to the euro, as well as 20% or so spread unevenly across the British pound, Swedish krona and Swiss franc. 

The Japanese yen is the only featured currency from Asia, with about 14%. The renminbi is excluded altogether, and the US dollar is down only about 2.5% against the yuan since mid-January.

The orange line is BTC/USD, the purple line is BTC/USD adjusted for DXY’s volatility starting one year ago, and the blue line is DXY.

As you can see, this quickly gets messy. Bitcoin is up almost 12% in the past six months, while the DXY is down by almost the same percentage. Does that mean bitcoin is about even?

Well, whether it’s over five years, three or one, BTC/USD is vastly outperforming major assets and benchmarks. 

Bitcoin (priced in US dollars) is beating crude oil, gold, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. 

Not shown: bitcoin trailing Nvidia stock over the three-year and five-year horizons.

Let’s instead see the price of bitcoin, denominated in each of those majors. It’s similar to how we’d measure the price of ETH in BTC terms with the ETH/BTC ratio.

Bitcoin’s ratio with the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and crude oil topped out in late May, and we’re still just shy of all three.

That’s in line with bitcoin’s current standing against the US dollar (in raw dollar terms, not DXY), only 2% short of a new price record.

Luckily, there are many different kinds of all-time highs.

The gold/bitcoin ratio, however, is almost 20% below its all-time high from a week before Christmas 2024.

But what would this newsletter be without something to celebrate?

When bitcoin hit $110,500 earlier this morning, on Coinbase, that was actually an all-time high against DXY — 1139.58 — around 2% higher than the previous peak in late May. 

A minor victory, considering the DXY’s flaws. But a win is a win.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Scaling Web Performance: Decentralized CDNs

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

The Drop

Moku Chief Business Officer shares why crypto gaming is broken — and how to fix it

Kathleen Osgood joins Moku to bring third-party brands to the studio’s AI game Grand Arena

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

The good and bad of tokenized stocks

Tokenized stocks suffer from liquidity problems and off-hours price peg drift

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

What the Sony Walkman and Bitcoin have in common

“Be your own bank” meets “be your own DJ”

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

‘Crypto markets are in a weird spot’ while public markets heat up

Dragonfly’s Haseeb Qureshi and 6MV’s Mike Dudas discuss the recent “staid and rational” behavior of crypto markets

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The new crypto debate: Monolithic distribution vs. modular tech

Crypto is a business — and it might be winner-takes-most

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterPeople

Brooklyn teen deploys Solana node for his high school

How a political refugee turned NFT trader is giving back to his alma mater

by Jack Kubinec /