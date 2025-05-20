Dollar

FinanceThe Breakdown

An uneasy world may soon look for its next ‘global money’

What the history of global reserve currencies says about crypto’s future

by Byron Gilliam /
Markets

Global Stablecoin Adoption Points to Increased Dollarization

Crypto usage in countries with unstable currencies could rise further if there’s a world downturn or if inflation continues to rise

Finance

Latest Crypto Fund Offers Yield on USD Amid Rampant Inflation

Crypto exchange-traded product issuer plans to launch between 20 and 30 more ETPs by end of 2022

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Market Wrap: Equities Seesaw as Ukraine Unpredictability Continues

Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Gold, Oil Push Higher While Crypto, Stocks Continue To Tumble

Secretary of State Blinkin revealed that the US was seeking to ban Russian oil imports, sending oil prices to their highest since 2008

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Cryptos Crumble After Russia Bombs Major Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant

BTC, ETH and equity markets saw a sharp sell-off after Russia bombed Europe’s largest power plant

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH Fall as Traders Brace for Volatility Ahead

BTC regained correlation with safe-haven assets this week, only to diverge Thursday

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks Rise, Cryptos Fall After Fed Flags Smaller March Rate Rise

The S&P 500 rose by 1.86%, while the Nasdaq and Dow jumped 1.7% and 1.79%, respectively.

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH Extend Gains as Equity Markets Continue To Fall

Increasing divergence between cryptocurrencies and equities has prompted suggestions that bitcoin has become a risk-off asset

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH See Massive Pump as Russian Ruble Crumbles

A collapsing ruble and the threat of bank account seizures may be leading Russians to bitcoin to avoid financial ruin

by Luke Conway /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: What Will Happen if the Fed Raises Rates with Danielle DiMartino Booth

Danielle DiMartino Booth discusses her thoughts and predictions on what the Fed might be up against this 2022, and how they got to where they are now.

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Dollar Predictions for 2022 with Brent Johnson and Lawrence Lepard

Brent Johnson & Lawrence Lepard explain Brent’s Dollar Milkshake thesis and discuss the potential trends we could see with the dollar in 2022.

Markets

What Can the Crypto Industry Expect in 2022?

US government will devise ‘proper regulation’ around stablecoins, ETFs, Bloomberg Intelligence strategist predicts

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Fed: Technology Alone Cannot Disrupt Dollar Dominance

The US dollar is likely to remain the world’s dominant international currency for the foreseeable future, but the rise of central bank digital currencies may reduce reliance on USD, according to new research from the Fed.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Lyn Alden: Deep Supply Chain Issues Will Deepen Inflation

Lyn Alden talks inflation and Fed expectations with Blockworks in Bretton Woods.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Nic Carter Shares Insight on Dollars, CBDCs, Blockchains and Bitcoin

“You have a situation where the network of the dollar is becoming impaired due to the excessive politicization of it,” he said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Luke Gromen: Today’s Debt-to-GDP Will Likely Weaken the Dollar

In this interview, Gromen discusses the debt to gross domestic product ratio and the ongoing threat of inflation.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Greg Foss: Bitcoin Hitting $2 Million is Plausible

Greg Foss thinks bitcoin could reach $2 million, watch our interview to hear him explain how.

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiFinance

Celsius CEO Mashinsky: The 8.8% Yield We Pay on Stablecoins is True Value of USD

In less than a year, Celsius has grown its assets under management from $1 billion to over $20 billion.

by Sam Reynolds /

