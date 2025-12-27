In this episode, Nolan Bauerle joins the show to discuss Bitcoin entering a new phase where politics, Wall Street, and nation-states reshape its trajectory. We explore why this cycle disappointed expectations, how ETFs and financial engineering changed the game, and why 2026 may matter most for Bitcoin’s next act. Enjoy!

—

Follow Nolan: https://x.com/countbtc

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:04 ) Washington, Power & Bitcoin’s Policy Shift

( 07:36 ) Bitcoin’s Strategy After A Disappointing Cycle

( 08:58 ) Wall Street’s Growing Grip On Bitcoin

( 17:56 ) Forecasts, Control & Credibility

( 25:54 ) ETFs & The Financialization Of Bitcoin

( 28:19 ) Nation-States, Power Competition & Bitcoin Adoption

( 29:27 ) AI & The New Monetary Arms Race

( 34:05 ) Elon Musk, Narrative Power & Tech Influence

( 37:57 ) Meme Coins, Tokenization & The Speculation Cycle

( 41:00 ) Bitcoin 2026: Cities, Sovereignty & Scale

( 45:41 ) Final Thoughts





—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock



