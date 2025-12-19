In this episode, Rob Hamilton joins to discuss Bitcoin entering a new phase shaped by institutions, politics, and infrastructure. We explore what 2025 revealed about Bitcoin’s power shifts, cultural fractures, and unresolved questions heading into 2026. Enjoy!

Follow Rob: https://x.com/Rob1Ham

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:42 ) Inside the Bitcoin Treasury Playbook

( 03:50 ) Political Shifts Reshaping Bitcoin

( 13:07 ) AI Mining Revolution & Breakthroughs

( 24:19 ) Bitcoin Meets Real Estate

( 26:46 ) New Entrants & Public-Market Momentum

( 27:53 ) Treasury Firms, Flows & Market Positioning

( 28:45 ) Consolidation Waves & New Launches

( 30:50 ) Innovation Cycles & Bitcoin Community

( 32:36 ) Fork Proposals & Community Fractures

( 42:47 ) Big Calls on Bitcoin’s Future

( 48:19 ) Crypto & Stablecoins

( 50:37 ) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





