Titan raises $7M seed round alongside public launch of meta-DEX aggregator

Titan announced today a $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures, with participation from Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna and several angels.

“At Galaxy Ventures, we look for teams working to build foundational infrastructure with long-term impact,” said Will Nuelle, general partner at Galaxy Ventures. “We believe Titan is creating an advanced gateway to internet capital markets on Solana.”

Titan’s raise coincides with the public launch of its frontend meta-DEX aggregator, graduating from a private beta that has processed more than $1.5 billion in spot volume. Blockworks previously covered Titan’s launch in March.

Titan’s meta-DEX aggregator sits one layer on top of Solana DEX aggregators such as Jupiter, OKX, DFlow and its own router Argos, which the team claims outperforms competitors with better quotes in 70% of cases.

Argos (previously Talos) processed $87.4 million in volumes for August, per Blockworks Research data.

While DEX aggregators hide the complexities of DEX mechanics to get users the best price, a meta-DEX aggregator like Titan abstracts the differences in how each aggregator’s algorithm works.

“Since algos behave differently, it’s better to have a mix of algos compete and see which quote is actually the best,” Titan co-founder and CEO Chris Chung told me.

Alongside the consumer frontend, Titan is also introducing Titan Prime API in its product suite, now open for public waitlist requests.

The “meta-aggregator” API compares quotes from leading Solana routers, including Titan’s own proprietary algorithm Argos, and is launching with a zero fee model.



The goal with Titan Prime is to let users “get as close to a real market order as possible,” Chung explained on the Lightspeed podcast. “Users won’t have to worry about slippage, speed or landing the transaction — we handle all of that for you.”

